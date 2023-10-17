Britney Spears reveals she had abortion while dating Justin Timberlake

Send this page to someone via email

Britney Spears has revealed that she got pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake and had an abortion when he decided that they were “way too young” to have a baby.

The bombshell report, first detailed by People, comes via Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. (The book is out on Oct. 24.)

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears writes of the decision to terminate the pregnancy in the book, according to the outlet.

Spears and Timberlake began dating in 1999, when she was 17 and the *NSYNC alum was 18. They dated until 2002.

View image in full screen FILE – Singer Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake from the band NSYNC arrive at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy Awards gala Feb. 26, 2002 in Beverly Hills, Calif. J. Emilio Flores / Getty Images

After their split, Spears went on to briefly marry her childhood friend Jason Alexander in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled just 55 hours later.

Nine months later, she married backup dancer Kevin Federline, and eventually had two children with him — Sean Preston, now 18, and Jayden James, now 17.

Timberlake has yet to publicly comment on the contents of Spears’ memoirs.

The Woman In Me hits shelves next week, and Spears has promised a no-holds-barred tell-all for her fans.

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me,” she told People via email. “No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present, and future.”

The book comes two years after the end of Spears’ 13-year legal conservatorship, in which she faced deep legal, financial and physical control at the hands of her family.

“I didn’t deserve what my family did to me,” Vanity Fair reports Spears writes in an excerpt from the book.

“Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back. But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

