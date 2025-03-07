Gene Hackman died of heart disease, his wife of hantavirus, say authorities

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer’s disease a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their home.

Betsy Arakawa, whose body was found on the floor of a bathroom in the couple’s home, likely died before her husband, Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, told reporters Friday afternoon.

Surveillance cameras last observed Arakawa alive on February 11, visiting a local CVS pharmacy and pet store before returning to her gated community, Santa Fe Sheriff Adam Mendoza said. February 11 is also the last day Arakawa responded to any email communications.

FILE – Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

“Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Ms. Arakawa passed away first,” Jarrell told reporters, adding that Hackman likely died a week later, on Feb. 18, when his pacemaker last recorded abnormal cardiac activity.

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease,” Jarrell said. “He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death.”

Jarrell said it was not known how quickly Arakawa died and said that it was possible Hackman was “not aware” that his wife had died several days earlier.

When asked if Hackman would have been able to live on his own and survive after Arakawa died, Jarrell said she was “not aware of what his normal daily functioning capability was.” However, she said his autopsy showed no signs of dehydration, although his stomach was empty, meaning he “had not eaten recently.”

Hackman, 95, was found dead on Feb. 26 in the entryway of his Santa Fe home and Arakawa, 63, was found dead in a bathroom next to a space heater, according to a search warrant affidavit from Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Their remains were found partially mummified in their New Mexico home, but investigators recently ruled out foul play and tests for carbon monoxide poisoning came back negative.

FILE – Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993.

Arakawa was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter, while Hackman lay dead in a different room.

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings. It is typically reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas. This is the first confirmed case of hantavirus in New Mexico this year.

On Friday, New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Erin Phipps told reporters that they are still investigating the cause of death for one of the couple’s dogs, who was found dead in a crate in the home when Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies were discovered. The dog’s remains have been sent for necropsy and officials are awaiting the results.

Phipps said the Centers for Disease Control has been notified of the case of hantavirus that appears to have led to Arakawa’s death, adding that local health officials have not observed anything out of the ordinary in this case of hantavirus.

“This is not an unusual case. We get cases every year, unfortunately,” Phipps said. “We’re not seeing any indications of any abnormal or unusual patterns.”

The sheriff considers this an open investigation until they finish checking into cellphone data and receive results of the dog’s necropsy.

— With files from The Associated Press