Calgary teen sets ‘very impressive’ weightlifting world record

Send this page to someone via email

Arash Mobarrezi may still be in middle school, but the young Calgary athlete is already making his mark on the world.

Mobarrezi, 14, is celebrating after setting a weightlifting world record for his age and weight class in April.

Mobarrezi dazzled the crowd at a Calgary gym by bench-pressing 225 pounds.

“It was amazing,” Mobarrezi said. “You feel like you’re on top of the world.”

He’s now hoping the achievement will help take him into new territory.

“I want to create a fitness brand, selling clothing and providing my own fitness programs,” Mobarrezi said. “I really enjoy seeing other people grow and find their passion.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Mobarrezi is also raising money for a charity that helps kids get active.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s for people who are unable to access gyms, kids with autism or any physical disorders.” Mobarrezi said. “Trying to help other people.”

Mobarrezi trains as frequently as he can at the MNP Community and Sport Centre, with his father David Mobarrezi often providing assistance with the weights.

“My parents are actually a really big inspiration,” Mobarrezi said. “My dad is from Iran and my mom is from Afghanistan.”

The fitness-oriented parents are proud of their son’s accomplishments.

“I came to Canada hoping we can have a better life here,” David Mobarrezi said. “Arash is a very passionate person, working constantly.”

That dedication is paying off for Mobarrezi, who’s currently in Grade 8 at a Calgary middle school.

‘It’s very impressive,” MNP’s David Rodriguez said. “Gives you that extra motivation as well, to push yourself and try and reach your goals.”

Mobarrezi hopes his world record is the beginning of more good things to come for him and others.

“It’s really only the first step,” Mobarrezi said. ”The next step is to spread the word that anybody can do it.”