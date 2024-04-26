Menu

Canada

‘Tremendous help’: Hundreds of new shelter spaces coming to Abbotsford

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 9:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High demand for extreme weather shelters in B.C.'
High demand for extreme weather shelters in B.C.
RELATED VIDEO: This current blast of winter is particularly difficult for the unhoused - especially in parts of the province not used to temperatures below zero. The challenge is making sure those without a warm place to stay are aware of the coming storm and able to find a place out of the cold. Kylie Stanton reports – Jan 16, 2024
An influx of shelter spaces is coming to Abbotsford.

The B.C. Ministry of Housing and the City of Abbotsford announced 220 new shelter spaces will soon be provided to serve the city’s homeless. It’s part of the municipal and provincial government’s commitment to provide rapid support in the community.

“Homelessness is a problem that affects everyone, and programs, such as Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH), are supporting people experiencing homelessness to build a better life,” said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.

“The province and Abbotsford are working together to implement these programs and make a significant difference.”

Click to play video: 'Stanley Park’s longest resident details a key part of his campsite'
Stanley Park’s longest resident details a key part of his campsite

There will be 59 new spaces in Sumas Shelter, 22 at the Lighthouse Shelter, and 30 at a newly proposed shelter at 2539 Montvue Ave.

The province is also supporting two more shelter and supportive housing buildings: 50 beds at Lonzo shelter, which will replace the existing 40-bed shelter at 1640 Riverside Road; 60 units at Men’s Transitional building.

“Abbotsford is a community that looks after its own and these more than 220 shelter spaces for those who are experiencing housing insecurity will be a tremendous help for people who need them,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford Mission.

“We are grateful to be working with partners, like the City of Abbotsford, Lookout Housing Society and Archway Community Services Society, to deliver supports for people in need. This is an important step to reducing homelessness in our community.”

Lookout Housing and Health Society will operate the Sumas, Lonzo and Lighthouse shelters. Archway Community Services will operate the proposed shelter at 2539 Montvue Ave. Kinghaven Peardonville House Society is operating the Bob Sutton Centre.

The province aims to open 59 spaces at the Sumas shelter this spring, 30 spaces in the Montview Avenue shelter this summer, and 22 at the Lighthouse Shelter in the fall.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo’s homeless population on the rise'
Nanaimo’s homeless population on the rise
