World

Prince Harry won’t meet with King Charles during Invictus visit in London

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but won’t see his father during the visit, a spokesperson said.

King Charles III, who returned to his official duties last week after being sidelined for three months with cancer, is too busy to meet up with his youngest son, the spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s … commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” a statement said.

Harry, who has a strained relationship with his family, rushed to London in February for a very brief visit after his father was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Harry, 39, has seen his father infrequently since the prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan, citing what they said were unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. He has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and a memoir, “Spare.”

Shortly after his last quick trip to London, Harry told “Good Morning America” that he thought his father’s illness could help bring his family closer.

Harry was in London for events commemorating the tournament he founded for wounded troops and veterans.

