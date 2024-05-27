‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor shot, killed during attempted robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Johnny Wactor of General Hospital was shot and killed in Los Angeles early Saturday during a suspected car robbery. He was 37.

Wactor’s agent confirmed news of his death. The actor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, told ABC7 Los Angeles her son was killed when he approached a group of three masked thieves attempting to strip parts from his parked vehicle.

Scarlett said her son had been unaware of the robbery and confronted the thieves, believing that his car was being towed.

The Los Angeles Police Department alleged the robbers had been attempting to steal a catalytic converter from Wactor’s vehicle, parked at Hope Street and Pico Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles.

During the confrontation, one of the thieves shot Wactor, then fled the scene with the two others. Police responded to the incident around 3:15 a.m. local time. They have not yet provided a description of the suspects.

No arrests have been made, though the investigation is ongoing.

Wactor was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He appeared in nearly 200 episodes of General Hospital as Brando Corbin. He remained a recurring character in the series from 2020 until 2022, when the character was written off.

Wactor also appeared in NCIS, Westworld and Criminal Minds, and had many other acting roles.

The General Hospital social media page uploaded a tribute to Wactor on Sunday.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” the caption reads. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Wactor’s agent, David Shaul, told People magazine that Wactor was “not just a talented actor” but also “a real moral example to everyone who knew him.”

“In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul praised. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Actor Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor’s wife Sacha Corbin on General Hospital, said Wactor was “the absolute best.”

“My heart is so utterly broken,” she wrote on Instagram. “He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

The theft of catalytic converters is common. The exhaust emission control device — which is made from a variety of precious metals, including platinum, palladium and cadmium — is commonly stolen and resold for its valuable parts.

Last year in British Columbia alone, the theft of catalytic converters accounted for more than $8 million in claims to the province’s insurance corporation, ICBC. Some Canadian municipalities have encouraged drivers to have their converters etched with the last eight digits of their VIN to better prevent and track theft.