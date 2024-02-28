Menu

Crime

Richmond cracks down on catalytic converter thefts with new etching program

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 5:15 pm
1 min read
Home security camera captures brazen theft of catalytic converter
A home security camera in East Vancouver captures the theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda Accord on Sunday afternoon. – Apr 26, 2022
Catalytic converter thefts resulted in more than $8 million in claims to ICBC in only the first seven months of 2023.

ICBC data showed more than 6,000 catalytic converter thefts across the province in 2022, up from 89 in 2017.

To combat catalytic converter thefts, Richmond RCMP, in partnership with the city and ICBC, has launched a program called You Etch It. We Catch It.

Drivers will be able to take their vehicle to a pre-approved automotive shop and the last eight digits of their VIN will be etched onto their catalytic converters during routine maintenance appointments at no extra cost.

Click to play video: 'B.C. man’s insurance deductible hiked by $2,200 after 3rd catalytic converter theft'
B.C. man’s insurance deductible hiked by $2,200 after 3rd catalytic converter theft
Drivers will be able to get the last eight digits of their VIN on their catalytic converter.
Drivers will be able to get the last eight digits of their VIN on their catalytic converter. Richmond RCMP

Drivers will also get a label for their window showing their catalytic converter has been etched with their VIN and the shop will maintain a record of the services.

Richmond RCMP confirmed drivers do not have to be residents of Richmond to take part.

“Keeping our community safe is paramount,” Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie said in a statement.

“The theft of catalytic converters is a crime that impacts more than just the owners of the vehicles involved. It impacts insurance costs, can have a major impact on our economy as people are unable to get to their workplace, and supports a black market in the handling of stolen goods.”

Any autobody shops that want to join the program can contact Richmond RCMP Crime Prevention Unit at 604-278-1212 or via email.

Participating locations:

A list of the autobody shops taking part in the catalytic converter etching program.
A list of the autobody shops taking part in the catalytic converter etching program. Richmond RCMP
