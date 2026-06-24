Former B.C. corrections officer sentenced for breach of trust

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Former B.C. correctional officer Ramandeep Rai has been handed a two-year conditional sentence to be served in the community for breach of trust.

She failed to report that an inmate, with whom she was having a romantic relationship, had a cellphone.

“Anytime you’re in a position of trust, you have to respect and honour that right and this is a case where you know my client agreed that she made a mistake, she’s not denying her role and she is going to pay the consequences for the next two years with this house arrest community jail sentence and a criminal record,” defence counsel Gagan Nahal said.

The relationship took place at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam.

The court heard that the two would communicate through the prison phone system and the cellphone.

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It’s unclear how the inmate got the cellphone, but Rai would advise him not to hide it in certain places in case of inspections.

2:13 Former corrections officer pleads guilty to breach of trust

The judge said in court, “I accept Miss Rai deeply and profoundly regrets her actions.

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“In addressing the court, she sincerely acknowledged this was not a minor infraction, that she put her colleagues at risk… That she undermined the public trust and the important work of corrections officers.”

The inmate also used the phone for the drug trade, but Rai was unaware of this and the court acknowledged she had no financial gain.

“She offered a genuine apology on multiple occasions and you know she owned up to her mistake,” Nahal said.

“She entered a guilty plea; she spared the court from running a trial.”

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The judge addressed Rai, saying, “I accept that you have lived with guilt and shame and that you started serving a form of sentence imposed by your conscience long ago… I accept that this lapse in judgment does not define who you are.”

Rai has several conditions imposed, including a curfew and community service.

She will also continue counselling.