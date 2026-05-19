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4 comments

  1. THANK U JESUS
    May 19, 2026 at 10:33 pm

    PENIS, YOUR A MALE. VAGINA , YOUR A FEMALE !!! NOT ROCKET SCIENCE ! WHAT DON’T YOU PEOPLE UNDERSTAND ??? GO BACK TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  2. THANK U JESUS
    May 19, 2026 at 10:32 pm

    THESE PEOPLE NEED JESUS

  3. Anonymous
    May 19, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    Can we separate sexual identity and sexual orientation already. They are not at all the same; one deals with who your are attracted to, and the other is a glorification of mental illness.
    Im sick of being lumped in with these crazies simply because I like dudes.

  4. Try This
    May 19, 2026 at 3:55 pm

    Sad when a sickness is celebrated by raising a flag.
    What is non-binary? So confused about looking at ones body as to what gender one is. – should be so simple. And she got elected? Makes a comment on the voters.

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N.S. raises flag for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2026 3:12 pm
1 min read
NDP member Lisa Lachance hosts a pride flag raising outside of the Nova Scotia legislature on May 19, 2026 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. View image in full screen
NDP member Lisa Lachance hosts a pride flag raising outside of the Nova Scotia legislature on May 19, 2026 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. LA
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Nova Scotia politicians raised a Pride flag at the legislature to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

NDP member Lisa Lachance hosted the event in downtown Halifax, saying it’s important to reflect on harms against LGBTQ+ people and ramp up efforts to promote acceptance.

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia began in 2004, and aims to co-ordinate international events raising awareness of LGBTQ+ rights violations and to rally support for the queer community.

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Lachance, who is non-binary, was joined by fellow NDP member Rod Wilson at the flag-raising.

Lachance remarked that it’s significant to be an openly genderqueer politician working alongside Wilson, who is Nova Scotia’s first openly gay male MLA.

Wilson told those gathered at Province House that a subtle form of homophobia, transphobia and biphobia is exclusion.

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He says more work is needed to ensure LGBTQ+ people are adequately represented at decision-making tables in politics, community organizations and in other institutions.

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