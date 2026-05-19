N.S. raises flag for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Nova Scotia politicians raised a Pride flag at the legislature to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
NDP member Lisa Lachance hosted the event in downtown Halifax, saying it’s important to reflect on harms against LGBTQ+ people and ramp up efforts to promote acceptance.
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia began in 2004, and aims to co-ordinate international events raising awareness of LGBTQ+ rights violations and to rally support for the queer community.
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Lachance, who is non-binary, was joined by fellow NDP member Rod Wilson at the flag-raising.
Lachance remarked that it’s significant to be an openly genderqueer politician working alongside Wilson, who is Nova Scotia’s first openly gay male MLA.
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Wilson told those gathered at Province House that a subtle form of homophobia, transphobia and biphobia is exclusion.
He says more work is needed to ensure LGBTQ+ people are adequately represented at decision-making tables in politics, community organizations and in other institutions.
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