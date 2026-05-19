Ontario bars given extended opening hours for duration of FIFA World Cup

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Bars in Ontario will be allowed to sell alcohol until 4 a.m. during the FIFA World Cup, the provincial government has decided, in a bid to boost the hospitality industry over the summer.

Between June 11 and July 19, licensed bars and restaurants across the province will see their hours temporarily extended two hours beyond the typical last call of 2 a.m.

“This summer, fans visiting from around the world will gather in Toronto to celebrate world-class sport,” Attorney General Doug Downey said in a statement.

“Allowing restaurants and bars to stay open later means that fans can fully experience the energy, excitement and atmosphere of the tournament while supporting jobs, strengthening local businesses and driving economic growth across Ontario.”

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The World Cup is taking place between June 10 and July 19 in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

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While the majority of matches will be played south of the border, Toronto will host five group-stage games and one knockout match. The last game in the city will take place on July 2.

The city’s first match will see Canada host Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in its opening game of the tournament, before playing its second and third home games in Vancouver.

Major countries set to play in Toronto include Germany, Senegal and Croatia.

The city will be hosting watch parties in two official fan zones as well as bars and restaurants across Toronto.

“Extending last call during the FIFA World Cup 2026 will help Ontario deliver a safe, vibrant and welcoming experience for fans from around the world,” Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, said in a statement.

“As Ontario welcomes visitors for this global event, this measure will give people more time to enjoy our world-class bars and restaurants while supporting the province’s tourism sector.”

The World Cup final will take place in New Jersey on July 19.