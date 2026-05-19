Remains of missing Brampton teen found in Saskatchewan, deemed suspicious: RCMP

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A teenager from Brampton who was reported missing more than a year ago has been found dead in Saskatchewan, with RCMP now treating the case as suspicious.

The remains of 16-year-old Jay’siiah Webb-Long were discovered on May 13 during what Saskatchewan RCMP described as a “planned search” near Pelican Narrows, Sask.

Police confirmed an autopsy was conducted on May 15.

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Webb-Long was last in contact with family members in Ontario over social media on May 16, 2025, according to a previous Saskatchewan RCMP release issued in September 2025.

RCMP said the teen, originally from Brampton, had been living in Pelican Narrows around the time of his disappearance.

His disappearance was initially investigated as a missing persons case by Peel Regional Police before Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes took over the file in July 2025.

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Police said residents in Pelican Narrows may continue to notice an increased police presence as the investigation remains ongoing.

RCMP have not released details about Webb-Long’s cause of death and have not announced any arrests or charges yet.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the teen’s disappearance or death to contact Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.