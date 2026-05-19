Man dead after stabbing in Mississauga, suspects outstanding

One person has died after a stabbing in Mississauga, according to police, who are still hunting for the suspect.
Around 12:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police were called to Agnes and Hurontario streets for reports someone had been stabbed.
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When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Later, he was pronounced dead.
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Police said schools in the area were briefly locked down and roads closed.
Investigators said they believe they’re looking for two suspects but released no further details.
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