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Crime

Man dead after stabbing in Mississauga, suspects outstanding

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 5:46 pm
1 min read
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
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One person has died after a stabbing in Mississauga, according to police, who are still hunting for the suspect.

Around 12:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police were called to Agnes and Hurontario streets for reports someone had been stabbed.

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When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Later, he was pronounced dead.

Police said schools in the area were briefly locked down and roads closed.

Investigators said they believe they’re looking for two suspects but released no further details.

 

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