Over $25K in illegal drugs seized in Niagara drug trafficking investigation

Four people were arrested and more than $25,000 worth of illicit drugs were seized following a drug trafficking investigation in the Niagara Region.
The Niagara Regional Police Service Street Crime Unit sought a warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on May 18.
With assistance from the Opioid Enforcement and Education Unit, Emergency Task Unit, Marine Unit, K9 Unit and 2 District Uniform officers, police executed the search warrant at a home in the area of Thorold Stone Road and Cardinal Drive in Niagara Falls.
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Four people, including a mother and a daughter, were arrested on scene.
The accused have been charged with possession of stolen property, as well as possession of cocaine, crystal meth and hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.
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During the search, officers seized approximately $18,400 worth of suspected crystal meth, $5,200 worth of suspected cocaine and $2,000 of suspected hydromorphone. They also seized 12 bottles of suspected methadone, a .22 calibre pump action air pistol and $485 in Canadian currency.
All four accused have been released pending future court dates.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police.
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