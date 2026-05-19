Over $25K in illegal drugs seized in Niagara drug trafficking investigation

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Four people were arrested and more than $25,000 worth of illicit drugs were seized following a drug trafficking investigation in the Niagara Region.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Street Crime Unit sought a warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on May 18.

With assistance from the Opioid Enforcement and Education Unit, Emergency Task Unit, Marine Unit, K9 Unit and 2 District Uniform officers, police executed the search warrant at a home in the area of Thorold Stone Road and Cardinal Drive in Niagara Falls.

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Four people, including a mother and a daughter, were arrested on scene.

The accused have been charged with possession of stolen property, as well as possession of cocaine, crystal meth and hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

During the search, officers seized approximately $18,400 worth of suspected crystal meth, $5,200 worth of suspected cocaine and $2,000 of suspected hydromorphone. They also seized 12 bottles of suspected methadone, a .22 calibre pump action air pistol and $485 in Canadian currency.

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All four accused have been released pending future court dates.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police.