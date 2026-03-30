The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is packed with best-selling deals that shoppers are grabbing fast, including fan-favourite picks like Bioderma skincare, Dreame smart vacuums, and Stanley tumblers flying off the shelves. These top-demand items are sitting alongside major discounts on everyday essentials and premium upgrades, making them some of the most popular steals of the entire event.

P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Beauty deals

28% off

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara Want long, voluminous lashes with no flakes or smudges? The flex tower brush ensures every lash gets the perfect coat from root to tip. $12.96 on Amazon (was $17.99)

20% off

Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Frizz-Reducing Hair Oil Notes of tonka bean and honey, heat protection, frizz reduction and shine, all in one. Industry veteran Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil is a hair commercial in a bottle. $27.20 on amazon (was $34)

32% off

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water gently removes makeup and cleans your skin without any rinsing, making it perfect for sensitive skin. it soothes, refreshes, and keeps your skin feeling comfortable, all while being fragrance- and alcohol-free. $17.57 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Story continues below advertisement

11% off

medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Peptide Eye Serum The medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Peptide Eye Serum is a lightweight Korean skincare product designed to target fine lines, uneven skin tone, and dullness around the eyes using high-purity retinol and salmon DNA PDRN. It also includes niacinamide for hydration and brightening, helping improve skin elasticity while absorbing quickly with a non-sticky texture suitable for daily use. $26.5 on Amazon (was $29.75)

30% off

Shark Hair Dryer | FlexStyle Hair Styling System You had me at portable and powerful, and I personally love the reliability and durability of this brand. Shark’s Hair Dryer plus FlexStyle Hair Styling System comes with 6 styling tools including a curler and volumizer. $299.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

21% off

Philips OneBlade 360 Face & Body Streamline your grooming routine with a tool that truly does it all. The Philips OneBlade 360 trims, edges, and shaves with precision, thanks to its flexible blade that moves effortlessly along facial and body contours. It’s gentle on skin (no razor burn or nicks), efficient on all hair lengths, and ideal for everything from quick touch-ups to full grooming sessions. $53.95 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Story continues below advertisement

10% off

CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser The CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser is a gentle exfoliating face wash that uses salicylic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide to help clear breakouts, remove blackheads, and smooth skin texture. It’s fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin, while also helping to maintain the skin’s natural protective barrier and hydration. $18.76 on Amazon (was $20.86)

30% off

MEDIHEAL PDRN Lifting Pads These targeted lifting pads are infused with PDRN to help firm, smooth and revitalize the skin, making them perfect for quick pre-event prep or daily treatment. $25.19 on Amazon (was $36)

42% off

Kitsch Wet Dry Detangling Brush A small upgrade that makes a big difference, this detangling brush glides through knots with minimal breakage—whether your hair is wet, dry, curly, or straight. Its flexible bristles are designed to reduce tension and pulling, making it especially great for fragile or post-shower strands. Toss it in your gym bag or keep it in the shower for an easy, everyday hair win. $11.19 on Amazon (was $21.99)

Story continues below advertisement

More Amazon beauty deals:

15% off: grace & stella Under Eye Mask – $18.95

25 % off: EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen – $52.50

20% off: Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies – $11.19

15% off: Nexxus Keraphix Gift Set – $31.41

10% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

Home deals

31% off

Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker This sleek, space-saving Cuisinart bread maker features 12 preprogrammed options that automatically mix, knead, rise, and bake your dough to perfection. It offers three loaf sizes (up to 2 lb.) and three crust shades, giving you full control over every bake. With a 13-hour delay start, easy-to-read LED display, and a removable nonstick pan and paddle for quick cleanup, it’s designed for convenient, everyday use. $124.99 on Amazon (was $179.95)

18% off

HOTO Grip™ Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber The HOTO Grip™ Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber is a lightweight, waterproof (IPX7) cleaning tool designed for kitchens and bathrooms, featuring dual-speed scrubbing up to 400 RPM for tackling both light and heavy grime. It comes with 6 magnetic brush heads, a long 110-minute battery life, and an ergonomic grip to make cleaning surfaces like sinks, stovetops, tiles, and cookware easier and less tiring. $49.49 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Story continues below advertisement

41% off

Full Size 4 Piece Sheet Set Experience ultimate comfort with this 4-piece bed sheet set, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from ultra-soft, breathable brushed microfiber, these sheets fit mattresses up to 16 inch deep and deliver luxurious quality at an affordable price. $34.19 on Amazon (was $57.99)

5% off

Newbealer 2-in-1 Pro Steam Station Iron Sometimes, you’re in a rush when putting an outfit together, and you realize wrinkles are going to ruin everything. A steamer can help, but it isn’t always convenient. Enter the Newbealer 2-in-1 Pro Steam Station Iron, which is both a traditional dry iron and an upright garment steamer in one machine. It heats up in 30 seconds and has a 1.2L detachable tank for long steaming sessions. It offers three steam levels, plus a dry mode, for everything from silk to heavy linen. $177.45 on Amazon (was $194.25)

25% off

dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Famed for finding hidden debris under low profile furniture, DREAME’S Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop has MopExtend, RoboSwing as well as pet-friendly technology. Less work? Sign me up. $449.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Story continues below advertisement

58% off

Electric Heating Pad Soothe aches and unwind with this ultra-soft heating pad, featuring six heat settings and four timer options for customized comfort. The machine-washable design and auto shut-off ensure safe, easy everyday use. $24.69 on Amazon (was $59)

More Amazon home deals:

13% off: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer – $25.99

13% off: Brita 27 Cup Elite Filter Dispenser – $49.99

30% off: Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum – $259.99

15% off: Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $93.99

30% off: Dragon Touch 15.6-inch Digital Calendar – $279.99

Health & fitness

10% off

Organika Canadian-Made Enhanced Collagen Powder Stir, sip, and shine – this collagen powder is the perfect add to your morning smoothies to support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints. $22.04 on Amazon (was $24.49)

Story continues below advertisement

39% off

Gritin Resistance Bands, Set of 5 Level up your workouts with this versatile set of five resistance bands, ideal for strength training, stretching and rehab exercises. Lightweight and portable, they offer varying resistance levels to suit beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. $13.49 on Amazon (was $21.99)

41% off

STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler Stay hydrated through every workout and on the go with this viral, fan-favourite tumbler, designed with double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold for hours. The handle and straw lid make it perfect for workouts, errands or daily sipping. $30.43 on Amazon (was $52)

More Amazon fitness deals:

50% off: Sperax 4 in 1 Walking Vibration Pad – $199.99

23% off: Gyrocopters Electric Scooters – $269.95

16% off: Garmin Approach S50 – $489.99

39% off: Gritin Resistance Bands – $13.49

Fashion deals

20% off

Tanming 2 Piece Lounge Sets Cozy yet polished, this matching lounge set offers a relaxed fit and soft fabric, making it perfect for everything from lounging at home to casual outings. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Story continues below advertisement

36% off

FEISEDY Vintage Retro 70s Plastic Aviator Sunglasses These Vintage Retro 70s aviator sunglasses feature a bold oversized squared-frame design that blends classic retro style with a modern fashion look for both men and women. They offer UV400 protection with lightweight polycarbonate construction, making them a stylish and practical choice for everyday outdoor wear like driving, shopping, or traveling. $16.79 on Amazon (was $26.24)

Outdoor deals

27% off

Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light These Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Lights add vibrant, customizable lighting to your porch or patio with 16 million colours and smooth up/down transitions. With smart controls, 1200lm brightness, and IP66 waterproofing, they’re perfect for creating ambiance in any weather while working with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter. $189.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

Story continues below advertisement

10% off

Greenworks 48V 17 Inch Lawn Mower This battery-powered push mower that uses two 24V 4Ah batteries and a brushless motor to deliver quiet, efficient cutting with up to 40 minutes of runtime. It features a 17-inch rust-proof deck, multiple cutting height options, and 2-in-1 mulching or bagging for flexible lawn care in a lightweight, easy-to-store design. $449.99 on Amazon (was $499)

More Amazon outdoor deals:

45% off: Blink Outdoor 4 Wireless Smart Security Camera – $51.99

27% off: Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light – $189.99

5% off: Kasa Smart Outdoor Dimmer Plug – $18.99

15% off: Set of 8 Acrylic Drinking Glasses – $21.99

15% off: DEXI Door Mat Outdoor Entrance – $93.49