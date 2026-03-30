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Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is packed with best-selling deals that shoppers are grabbing fast, including fan-favourite picks like Bioderma skincare, Dreame smart vacuums, and Stanley tumblers flying off the shelves. These top-demand items are sitting alongside major discounts on everyday essentials and premium upgrades, making them some of the most popular steals of the entire event.
P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.
Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water gently removes makeup and cleans your skin without any rinsing, making it perfect for sensitive skin. it soothes, refreshes, and keeps your skin feeling comfortable, all while being fragrance- and alcohol-free.
The medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Peptide Eye Serum is a lightweight Korean skincare product designed to target fine lines, uneven skin tone, and dullness around the eyes using high-purity retinol and salmon DNA PDRN. It also includes niacinamide for hydration and brightening, helping improve skin elasticity while absorbing quickly with a non-sticky texture suitable for daily use.
You had me at portable and powerful, and I personally love the reliability and durability of this brand. Shark’s Hair Dryer plus FlexStyle Hair Styling System comes with 6 styling tools including a curler and volumizer.
Streamline your grooming routine with a tool that truly does it all. The Philips OneBlade 360 trims, edges, and shaves with precision, thanks to its flexible blade that moves effortlessly along facial and body contours. It’s gentle on skin (no razor burn or nicks), efficient on all hair lengths, and ideal for everything from quick touch-ups to full grooming sessions.
The CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser is a gentle exfoliating face wash that uses salicylic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide to help clear breakouts, remove blackheads, and smooth skin texture. It’s fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin, while also helping to maintain the skin’s natural protective barrier and hydration.
A small upgrade that makes a big difference, this detangling brush glides through knots with minimal breakage—whether your hair is wet, dry, curly, or straight. Its flexible bristles are designed to reduce tension and pulling, making it especially great for fragile or post-shower strands. Toss it in your gym bag or keep it in the shower for an easy, everyday hair win.
This sleek, space-saving Cuisinart bread maker features 12 preprogrammed options that automatically mix, knead, rise, and bake your dough to perfection. It offers three loaf sizes (up to 2 lb.) and three crust shades, giving you full control over every bake. With a 13-hour delay start, easy-to-read LED display, and a removable nonstick pan and paddle for quick cleanup, it’s designed for convenient, everyday use.
The HOTO Grip™ Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber is a lightweight, waterproof (IPX7) cleaning tool designed for kitchens and bathrooms, featuring dual-speed scrubbing up to 400 RPM for tackling both light and heavy grime. It comes with 6 magnetic brush heads, a long 110-minute battery life, and an ergonomic grip to make cleaning surfaces like sinks, stovetops, tiles, and cookware easier and less tiring.
Experience ultimate comfort with this 4-piece bed sheet set, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from ultra-soft, breathable brushed microfiber, these sheets fit mattresses up to 16 inch deep and deliver luxurious quality at an affordable price.
Sometimes, you’re in a rush when putting an outfit together, and you realize wrinkles are going to ruin everything. A steamer can help, but it isn’t always convenient. Enter the Newbealer 2-in-1 Pro Steam Station Iron, which is both a traditional dry iron and an upright garment steamer in one machine. It heats up in 30 seconds and has a 1.2L detachable tank for long steaming sessions. It offers three steam levels, plus a dry mode, for everything from silk to heavy linen.
Soothe aches and unwind with this ultra-soft heating pad, featuring six heat settings and four timer options for customized comfort. The machine-washable design and auto shut-off ensure safe, easy everyday use.
Level up your workouts with this versatile set of five resistance bands, ideal for strength training, stretching and rehab exercises. Lightweight and portable, they offer varying resistance levels to suit beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike.
Stay hydrated through every workout and on the go with this viral, fan-favourite tumbler, designed with double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold for hours. The handle and straw lid make it perfect for workouts, errands or daily sipping.
These Vintage Retro 70s aviator sunglasses feature a bold oversized squared-frame design that blends classic retro style with a modern fashion look for both men and women. They offer UV400 protection with lightweight polycarbonate construction, making them a stylish and practical choice for everyday outdoor wear like driving, shopping, or traveling.
These Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Lights add vibrant, customizable lighting to your porch or patio with 16 million colours and smooth up/down transitions. With smart controls, 1200lm brightness, and IP66 waterproofing, they’re perfect for creating ambiance in any weather while working with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter.
This battery-powered push mower that uses two 24V 4Ah batteries and a brushless motor to deliver quiet, efficient cutting with up to 40 minutes of runtime. It features a 17-inch rust-proof deck, multiple cutting height options, and 2-in-1 mulching or bagging for flexible lawn care in a lightweight, easy-to-store design.
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