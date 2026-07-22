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From long workdays and rushed weeknight dinners to restless nights and spaces that could use a little more personality, the small details of everyday life can always use an upgrade. Enter: smart, stylish essentials that make your routines more comfortable, your home more functional and your downtime a little more enjoyable—without blowing your budget. Think ergonomic office upgrades, kitchen must-haves, sleep-enhancing essentials, air purifiers, mood-boosting décor and everyday sneakers you’ll actually want to wear. Ahead, six everyday upgrades under $200 from Simons, Quince, SharkNinja and more – that are worth every penny.

Reimagine your workspace

Ergonomic Computer Chair With adjustable lumbar support, a headrest, reclining function, and breathable mesh, this ergonomic chair brings comfort and support to your workday—making it a smart investment for creating a home office that feels as good as it looks. $143.98 on Amazon (was $259.99)

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Height Adjustable Standing Desk This height-adjustable standing desk is a standout deal for giving your home office a more flexible, polished setup without spending a fortune. It features a dual-motor lift, three memory settings, cable management, and sturdy steel frame. $189.99 at Wayfair (was $689.99)

Upgrade your kitchen essentials

Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set This ceramic nonstick frying pan set includes versatile 8-inch and 10-inch pans designed for everything from quick breakfasts to weeknight dinners. With an easy-clean ceramic coating, induction compatibility and oven-safe construction, it’s a practical upgrade for any kitchen. $100.00 at Quince

Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer Upgrade your kitchen with a versatile appliance that makes everyday cooking easier, from crispy fries and wings to flaky salmon and baked treats. The Ninja Crispi’s easy-to-use design and cook, serve, and store glass containers make it a smart addition for anyone looking to streamline meal prep and spend less time cleaning up. $199.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

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Invest in better sleep

SuperSoft TENCEL Sheet Set Crafted from 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell and brushed for an ultra-soft, velvety finish, these premium sheets are designed to regulate temperature and wick away moisture for a comfortable night’s sleep. $169 at Casper

Helight Red Light Therapy Sleep Device Red light therapy is all the rage–and even better before bed. This sleek, Canadian-made device uses pure red light and gentle, non-invasive wavelengths to support natural sleep rhythms. Inspired by NASA research on circadian rhythms, it promotes relaxation, melatonin production and a calmer, more restful wind-down. $139 on Amazon

Create a cleaner, fresher home

Shark Air Purifier Ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, dorms, or home offices, this compact purifier delivers powerful air cleaning in a small package. The Shark NeverChange Compact Pro uses HEPA-Exceeding NanoSeal filtration to capture 99.98% of particles, including dust, pet dander, smoke, odours, and other airborne pollutants. With real-time air quality monitoring and a long-lasting filter that helps reduce replacement costs, it’s a great choice for anyone who wants cleaner air with minimal maintenance in smaller spaces. $199.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

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Vitruvi Stone Diffuser This beautiful stone diffuser not only adds aromatherapy benefits to your home but also looks great on your bedside table. Diffuse all your favourite scents and enjoy this diffuser’s air-purifying properties. Relaxation is in the air! $159.99 on Amazon

Elevate your artwork

Aperitivo Art Print There’s no reason for plain walls when you can bring a little vacation energy home with this playful Aperitivo art print. Its vibrant cocktail motif and sunny green backdrop add an instant pop of colour to kitchens, dining rooms, or bar carts. $135.00 at Simons

Step up your style

New Balance New Balance 204 Running Shoe Inspired by ’70s running silhouettes, these low-profile New Balance sneakers bring a sporty, retro-inspired edge to your everyday rotation. Designed with sleek proportions, arced line accents, and a breathable synthetic mesh upper, they deliver effortless style for everything from morning walks to off-duty errands. Finished with a durable rubber outsole and available in unisex sizing, they’re an easy go-to for everyday wear. $61.99 AT ARITZIA

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Keds Women's Champion Leather Sneaker You can’t go wrong with white leather Keds. Polished and timeless, this wardrobe workhorse pairs just as well with sundresses as it does with jeans—making it an easy grab for everyday outings. $79.53 on Amazon

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