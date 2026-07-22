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Between overflowing toy bins, piles of books and closets packed with clothes they’ve already outgrown, kids’ bedrooms have a way of collecting clutter faster than you can tidy it. Enter: kid- and parent-approved storage solutions that help keep everything organized, and make it easier for little ones to help clean up, too. Think slim hangers that free up closet space, under-bed storage that hides the mess, bookshelves sized just for kids and clever organizers that make the most of every inch. Ahead, seven practical storage solutions from Walmart, Pottery Barn Kids, Wayfair and more that will help bring a little more order (and a lot less chaos) to your child’s room.

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The closet space saver

Neatfreak Kids Nonslip Clothes Hanger Tiny clothes deserve properly sized hangers, and these Canadian-made options do exactly that. Their slim, space-saving design creates more room in crowded closets, while the nonslip shape helps keep shirts, dresses and jackets from sliding onto the floor. Bonus: The built-in accessory hooks are perfect for hanging skirts, belts and even dress-up accessories. $4.97 at Walmart

The catch-all bin

Neatfreak Kids Large Flexible Bin w/ Handles Whether it’s stuffed animals, building blocks or dress-up clothes, every kid’s room needs a catch-all bin. This flexible storage basket is lightweight enough for little hands to carry from room to room, while sturdy handles make cleanup quick at the end of the day. Keep one in the bedroom, playroom or closet for toys that never seem to have a permanent home. $9.97 at Walmart

The everything organizer

Bayze Bookcase with Removable Drawers Part bookshelf, part toy organizer, this versatile storage unit does double duty. Open shelves keep favourite books and decorative pieces on display, while the removable fabric drawers neatly hide puzzles, games and smaller toys. It’s an easy way to keep everyday essentials within reach without making the room feel cluttered. $152.99 at Wayfair.ca

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The hidden storage hero

Quinn Lidded Underbed Storage Don’t overlook the space under the bed. This beautifully woven rattan storage bin is perfect for stashing off-season clothing, extra blankets, toys or books that don’t need to be out every day. The fitted lid keeps dust away, while large cutout handles make it easy for kids to slide the bin in and out themselves. $194 at Pottery Barn Kids

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The space-saving seat

Blissful Diary Kids Couch While it’s technically not a storage piece, this foldable kids’ couch earns its place for families trying to maximize space. During the day it’s a comfy reading chair or play spot, then it folds flat when not in use to free up valuable floor space. The playful seashell design makes it an adorable addition to bedrooms and playrooms alike. $58.49 on Amazon (was $64.99)

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For little readers

3 Sprouts Kids Bookshelf Designed at a kid-friendly height, this front-facing bookshelf encourages little readers to pick out and put away books on their own. Four deep fabric shelves hold up to 35 books of varying sizes, displaying covers front-facing so little readers can easily spot their favourites. Bring on story time! $69.99 on Amazon

The stuffed animal solution

Over The Door Stuffed Animal Storage If your child’s stuffed animal collection has officially taken over the room, this clever organizer puts unused door space to work. Four oversized pockets keep plush toys neatly tucked away but still easy to grab at bedtime. Best of all, it installs over a standard door without tools–a simple fix for crowded bedrooms and smaller spaces. $35.99 on Amazon

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