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Summer is in full swing, and there’s no better time to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe and beauty routine for less. From breezy linen dresses and effortless shorts to versatile tanks, beach-ready accessories and everyday SPF, these summer essentials are currently marked down—so you can stock up on seasonal favourites before they’re gone. Read on for hot finds from Aritzia, Uniqlo, Levi’s and more.

Dresses

Golden Hour Linen Dress This linen dress from Aritzia is a breezy summer staple, featuring a flattering square neckline, smocked bodice and adjustable tie straps crafted from naturally breathable 100% organic linen. $100.80 at Aritzia (was $168)

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Bow Tie Dress Short Sleeve A bright yellow hue and elegant bow tie detail make this short-sleeve dress a standout choice for summer occasions. The smooth, draped fabric creates a polished silhouette, while the adjustable bow lets you change up the look. $39.90 at Uniqlo

Tops

Original Contour Marvel Crew Waist T-Shirt Consider this your new go-to tee: sleek, sculpting and cute enough to make even the simplest outfit feel instantly pulled together. Crafted from Aritzia’s signature Original Contour fabric, this second-skin style is perfect for pairing with everything from jeans to skirts. $28.80 at Aritzia (was $48)

Tank Tops for Women 3 Pack A trio of ribbed crop tank tops makes summer dressing easy, with versatile black, white and grey shades that pair with everything from denim shorts to flowy skirts. The soft, stretchy fabric and V-neck silhouette also make them a practical choice for casual days or active plans. $31.35 on Amazon (was $34.83)

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Bottoms

Dally Poplin Boxer Short A true summer essential, these breezy 100% cotton poplin boxer shorts are the perfect throw-on-and-go style for warm-weather days, whether you’re lounging at home or heading out for a casual day in the sun. $26.60 at Aritzia (was $38)

Levi's Womens 501 Mid-Thigh Shorts The Levi’s Women’s 501 Mid-Thigh Shorts are a vintage-inspired summer staple with a high-rise fit and an easy-through-the-hip silhouette. Made from mostly cotton with a touch of stretch, these timeless cut-offs are an easy choice for warm-weather outfits. $51.96 on Amazon (was $69.95)

Beauty

d'alba Piedmont Italian White Truffle Waterfull Mild Sunscreen Give your daily SPF routine a luxe upgrade with d’Alba’s Waterfull Mild Sunscreen, a lightweight mineral formula infused with antioxidant-rich white truffle extract from Piedmont, Italy. $19.99 on Amazon (was $36)

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Accessories

Women Large Straw Beach Bag This handwoven straw tote is made for summer days, with a roomy interior that leaves plenty of space for your beach, travel and everyday essentials. Finished with a secure zip closure and an easygoing woven texture, it adds a vacation feel to any outfit. $28.79 on Amazon (was $31.99)

Structured Classic Ball Cap Script Top off your look with this structured classic ball cap. Made from soft, breathable cotton twill, it features a moisture-wicking sweatband and an adjustable back closure for a comfortable, customizable fit. $19 at lululemon (was $38)

VERONICA recycled coins & crystal bracelets 2-in-1 Make summer accessorizing more personal with Pilgrim’s VERONICA 2-in-1 bracelet, featuring delicate chains, symbolic coin charms and sparkling crystal details. Style it on its own or layer it with your favourite bracelets for a fun, stacked look. $29.99 at pilgrim (was $48.00)

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