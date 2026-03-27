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It’s not just another Prime event: Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, and open to all shoppers. Get ready to *add to cart*–especially these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Grace & Stella and Kiehl’s to Clinique, read on for our top 16 picks. Bonus: most of them are under $30!

P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

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19% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer The viral multi-styler that does it all–curl, smooth, volumize and dry–using airflow instead of extreme heat, making it gentler on your strands and endlessly customizable. $649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

20% off

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Made of high-quality satin, these delicate pillowcases will whisk you off to dreamland while promising you smoother strands and supple, acne-free skin. $20.79 on Amazon (was $25.99)

32% off

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water This dermatologist-backed Sensibio H2O formula uses micelles to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes skin. Plus, no rinsing required—simply pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin from day to night. $17.57 on Amazon (was $25.99)

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20% off

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner The golden glow this mousse delivers is truly magical. Just one application–left on for a couple of hours–gives off that just-spent-a-week-in-the-Mediterranean radiance. No orange tint, no streaks and no telltale self-tan scent–just a delicious tropical blend of mango and guava. $45.6 on Amazon (was $57)

30% off

Rimmel Oh My Gloss! Lip Oil, For a perfectly glazed pout at a palatable price, this bestselling lip oil is a must-have. It offers a juicy sheen packed with lip-loving ingredients including vitamin E and raspberry and passion fruit seed oil. $6.98 on Amazon (was $9.99)

15% off

grace and stella Eye Patches with Caffeine These cutesy caffeine-infused under-eye masks are a morning must. Wake up tired eyes and fake eight hours of sleep, for less than $12. $11.85 on Amazon (was $13.95)

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18% off

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick For sleek buns, snatched ponies and zero flyaways, this styling stick has gone viral for a reason–and it’s under $16 right now. $15.30 on amazon (was $19.00)

More Amazon beauty deals:

39% off: Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System – $242.98

28% off: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara – $12.96

20% off: Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $8.79

20% off: Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash – $9.97

10% off: iRestore Professional Laser Hair Growth Helmet – $1,079.10

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22% off

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics Exceeding all others in pimple-absorbing prowess, these award-winning patches are truly wow-worthy. Designed with a matte finish, they’re virtually invisible. In just six to eight hours, you’ll notice whiteheads miraculously vanish. $23.38 on Amazon (was $29.99)

15% off

Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Your skin, but better. Clinique’s bestselling SPF-enhanced foundation delivers buildable, medium coverage with a natural finish that lasts 24 hours. Dermatologist-developed, it also visibly reduces dark spots in 12 weeks. $40.8 on Amazon (was $48)

20% off

LANEIGE Plump & Hydrate Trio This glow-boosting trio is your overnight reset in three steps. Featuring mini eye, face and lip sleeping masks, it works while you sleep to hydrate, depuff and visibly firm for smoother, well-rested skin by morning. $36.00 on amazon (was $45.00)

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22% off

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Dry skin? Redness? You’ll love this ultra-hydrating and simultaneously soothing face cream. Formulated with squalane and glacial glycoprotein, it helps strengthen skin’s moisture barrier sans the greasy feel. $39 on Amazon (was $50)

14% off

Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray Humidity? Not today. This award-winning heat protectant gives you glassy, glossy hair for days courtesy of its 72-hour anti-frizz humidity shield. Even stylists swears by it. $11.85 on Amazon (was $13.7)

22% off

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10 Be hair-free just in time for summer with this Curator-approved at-home laser hair removal device. In just two weeks, you’ll notice smoother limbs with 96.52 per cent less regrowth in treated areas. It’s painless and features dual lights for quick results. $389 on Amazon (was $499)

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15% off

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Powered by viniferine, this serum fades dark spots and brightens dull skin. Grab this French pharmacy fave at a can’t-miss price. $93.50 on amazon (was $110.00)

29% off

OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy Supplement Glow from the inside out with these delicious grapefruit-flavoured beauty gummies. Packed with hair, skin and nail-loving nutrients including biotin, keratin and vitamins C & E, they help strengthen and nourish from within and protect against cell damage caused by free radicals. $15.02 on Amazon (was $21.19)

30% off

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion This multi-purpose glow lotion can be worn alone, as a primer, under foundation or to highlight and contour. Infused with shea butter and glycerin, it delivers an irresistible sheen. $14.06 on Amazon (was $19.96)

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More Amazon beauty deals:

38% off: Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects – $44.99

25% off: EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen – $52.50

20% off: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum – $22.40

17% off: OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener – $20.77

12% off: Pureology Leave In Conditioner – $31.50