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This dermatologist-backed Sensibio H2O formula uses micelles to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes skin. Plus, no rinsing required—simply pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin from day to night.
The golden glow this mousse delivers is truly magical. Just one application–left on for a couple of hours–gives off that just-spent-a-week-in-the-Mediterranean radiance. No orange tint, no streaks and no telltale self-tan scent–just a delicious tropical blend of mango and guava.
For a perfectly glazed pout at a palatable price, this bestselling lip oil is a must-have. It offers a juicy sheen packed with lip-loving ingredients including vitamin E and raspberry and passion fruit seed oil.
Exceeding all others in pimple-absorbing prowess, these award-winning patches are truly wow-worthy. Designed with a matte finish, they’re virtually invisible. In just six to eight hours, you’ll notice whiteheads miraculously vanish.
Your skin, but better. Clinique’s bestselling SPF-enhanced foundation delivers buildable, medium coverage with a natural finish that lasts 24 hours. Dermatologist-developed, it also visibly reduces dark spots in 12 weeks.
This glow-boosting trio is your overnight reset in three steps. Featuring mini eye, face and lip sleeping masks, it works while you sleep to hydrate, depuff and visibly firm for smoother, well-rested skin by morning.
Dry skin? Redness? You’ll love this ultra-hydrating and simultaneously soothing face cream. Formulated with squalane and glacial glycoprotein, it helps strengthen skin’s moisture barrier sans the greasy feel.
Be hair-free just in time for summer with this Curator-approved at-home laser hair removal device. In just two weeks, you’ll notice smoother limbs with 96.52 per cent less regrowth in treated areas. It’s painless and features dual lights for quick results.
Glow from the inside out with these delicious grapefruit-flavoured beauty gummies. Packed with hair, skin and nail-loving nutrients including biotin, keratin and vitamins C & E, they help strengthen and nourish from within and protect against cell damage caused by free radicals.
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