Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days travel deals to shop before your next trip

Amazon Canada’s October Prime Big Deal Days are live and now is the time to stock up on must-have travel essentials at unbeatable prices. We’ve categorized the top picks for every type of trip—from solo to family and adventure travels so you can find exactly what you need. Don’t wait because these limited-time discounts are moving fast and won’t stick around for long. Shop 18 best picks below!

This year's sale is extended to a 4 day event from October 7-10.

Adventure travel deals

10% off

HOMIEE 50L Hiking Backpack Upgrade your next adventure with this 50L waterproof hiking backpack. It offers plenty of space, keeps your essentials dry and is built to last making it a great choice for your hiking or travelling trip. $60.89 on amazon (was $67.99)

20% off

Night Cat Camping Sleeping Bag Stay cozy on your next camping trip with this 2-person sleeping bag. Use it as a queen or two singles, and enjoy the double layered warmth on any outdoor getaway. $47.99 on amazon (was $59.99)

19% off

A ALAFEN Aluminum Collapsible Ultralight Travel Trekking Hiking Pole This collapsible ultralight trekking pole offers comfort and strength with its foam grip and aluminum design. It folds down to fit easily in your backpack making it perfect for long treks. $22.60 on amazon (was $27.99)

Leisure & relaxation deals

29% off

ADRIMER Large Picnic Blanket Enjoy outdoor moments in comfort with this large picnic blanket that is lightweight and easy to carry with its leather handle. $34.06 on amazon (was $47.81)

10% off

SIMARI Water Shoes These water shoes combine comfort and convenience with their soft material, quick drying design and compressible build perfect for beach vacations. $19.78 on amazon (was $21.99)

31% off

PATIKIL Towel Bands, 4 Pack Elastic Towel Clips Keep your towels and beach essentials secure with this 4-pack of elastic clips. Durable, stretchable and windproof to prevent items from blowing away. 11.09 on amazon (was $15.99)

Family travel deals

10% off

Zooawa Kids Travel Tray Keep kids entertained and organized on-the-go with this travel tray. It features space for tablets, drinks, and other activities making travel easy and enjoyable for your little ones. $32.39 on amazon (was $35.99)

20% off

Safety 1st Grow and Go™ Flex 8-in-1 Travel System With eight flexible options, this stroller converts from a carriage, to car seat carrier to toddler stroller, keeping your little one comfortable at every stage. $399.97 on amazon (was $499.99)

15% off

Koonie Astronaut Portable Stroller Fan Keep your little one cool with this portable stroller fan that clips on easily and is fully adjustable, making outings and travel moments more comfortable. $18.40 on amazon (was $21.65)

Solo travel deals

36% off

Wireless Earbuds With over eight hours of battery life and a convenient digital display, travel in ease and uninteruption with these wireless earbuds. $25.64 on amazon (was $39.99)

27% off

BAGSMART 6 Set Compression Packing Cubes Maximize packing space with this six-piece compression cube set that is the practical solution for efficient and tidy travel packing. $34.99 on amazon (was $47.99)

28% off

Proglobe Orthopedic Neck Pillow Travel Experience ultimate travel comfort with this orthopedic neck pillow and 3D contoured eye mask set that’s designed to support your neck and make travel more comfortable. 24.38 on amazon (was $33.99)

Beauty & toiletry deals

55% off

Kallsi Travel Makeup Bag Stay organized in style with this large capacity waterproof makeup bag. With two storage sections for easy access and protection, it’s the travel essential you will need. $8.99 on amazon (was $19.99)

27% off

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipes Unwind at the end of the day with these night calming makeup remover wipes infused with a soothing fragrance to help you relax and gently remove makeup. $14.42 on amazon (was $19.77)

30% off

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush This electric toothbrush is travel friendly with its compact case and convenient charging glass, ensuring you stay fresh wherever you go. $229.95 on amazon (was $329.99)

More travel deals

15% off

Hanke Carry On Suitcase PC Hardshell Luggage Top Open Travel smarter with this front opening carry on. Designed for easy access to essentials and organized packing, its practical and perfect for hassle free trips. $161.49 on amazon (was $189.99)

43% off

Buffway Slim Minimalist RFID Blocking Wallet Keep your essentials safe with this unisex, slim, RFID blocking wallet that is discreet yet functional. $17.09 on amazon (was $29.99)

50% off

BOSTANTEN Puffy Laptop Case Lightweight, cushioned and chic, it’s the perfect every day or travel laptop sleeve to keep your device safe on any journey. $18.89 on amazon (was $37.98)

