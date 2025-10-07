Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days pet deals you don’t want to miss

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days are the purrrrfect time for pet parents to stock up, save big, and even upgrade the essentials you use every single day. Whether you’re a cat lover or a dog devotee, these deals make it easy to care for your furry friends without overspending. From smart litter boxes to vet-recommended flea treatments, here are the best finds I’ve rounded up.

Cat deals

25% off

PetSafe ScoopFree SmartSpin Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box If you’ve ever wished someone else would handle the litter box cleaning, this is the upgrade your home needs. The PetSafe ScoopFree SmartSpin automatically cleans up after your cat using rotating technology that sweeps waste into a sealed compartment. That means up to two weeks of hands-free cleaning! You can use your cat’s preferred litter for an easy transition, and the sealed waste drawer keeps odors at bay far better than traditional boxes. Even better, the SmartSpin App tracks your cat’s health data—like weight and litter usage—straight to your phone. This is next-level convenience for multi-cat homes or anyone who just wants to simplify their routine. 452.95 on amazon (was $599.99)

20% off

Advantage II Flea Protection for Large Cats Flea protection is a must-have, especially if your cat loves outdoor adventures. Just one flea can lay up to 50 eggs a day, leading to an infestation that can affect both your home and your cat’s comfort. Advantage II is a veterinarian-recommended topical treatment that kills fleas on contact and prevents re-infestation. Each package includes four monthly doses, giving you year-round protection without the stress of having kitty swallow a pill. Plus, it helps prevent flea allergy dermatitis (FAD) and skin infections—keeping your cat healthier and itch-free. $60.27 on amazon (was $74.97)

Dog deals

15% off

Pet Genie Dog Waste System If you know the Diaper Genie for babies, meet its pet-friendly cousin. The Pet Genie Pail makes cleaning up dog waste easier, cleaner, and way less smelly. With its wide opening and odor-locking design, it works indoors or outdoors to contain everything from waste bags to fresh poop, doggie diapers to puppy pads. Each pail includes a two-month starter refill, holding up to 15 diapers or seven pads. You can use it indoors or outdoors, too. This simple system reduces the need for trips to the trash and keeps your home fresher for longer. $40.80 on amazon (was $48.00)

30% off

GREENIES Dog Treats Original Teenie Natural Dental Care A treat your dog will love and your vet will approve. GREENIES Dental Treats are designed to clean teeth, support healthy gums, and freshen breath—all in a delicious daily chew. They’re made with natural ingredients plus vitamins and minerals, and they’re safe, easy to digest, and VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council) accepted. All it takes is one treat a day for noticeable improvements in oral health—and your pup will think it’s just snack time. $48.99 on amazon (was $69.99)

15% off

Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads For anyone training a new puppy or caring for an older dog, Amazon Basics Puppy Pads are a lifesaver. These five-layer pads lock in liquid, turn it into gel, and protect your floors with a leak-proof backing. At 22×22 inches, they give your dog plenty of space, and the built-in attractant makes training much easier. With 100 pads per pack, you’ll have everything you need for those early weeks (or long workdays when your pup needs a little help). $26.95 on amazon (was $31.71)

29% off

Bissell PowerClean FurGuard 280W Self-Standing Cordless Vacuum Pet hair: it’s everywhere. That’s why a pet-specific vacuum is a must. The Bissell PowerClean FurGuard is lightweight, cordless, and built for pet owners. With up to 50 minutes of cleaning power, it can switch from stick vacuum to handheld or high-reach mode in seconds. The FurGuard self-cleaning brush roll prevents tangles and clogs, while the HEPA-sealed allergen system traps dust and dander—keeping the air in your home fresher, too. Bonus: it even stands upright on its own. From odor-free litter boxes to dental chews your dog will beg for, Prime Day is the time to stock up on pet must-haves. These deals make it easy to save money while keeping your furry friends healthy, happy, and comfortable. $249.99 on amazon (was $349.99)

