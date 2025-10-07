15+ best tech bargains from Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Speaker & headphone deals

44% off

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Bose’s beautiful QuietComfort cans will let you immerse yourself in phenomenal sounding media while enjoying plush, all-day comfort—handy, since the battery lasts 24 hours per charge. Toggle between total quiet and environmental awareness, giving you complete control over your personal audio experience wherever you go. $269 on Amazon (was $479)

45% off

Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker Soundcore’s Motion+ has intense, deep bass enhanced by BassUp technology, as well as exceptional clarity and depth. And with a 12-hour battery, classic black design, and waterproofing, it’s great for everything from parties to offices. All this for a non-premium price—currently cut by a third for Big Deal Days. $77.34 on amazon (was $139.99)

50% off

JBL Tour Pro 2 Earbuds At half price, the JBL Tour Pro 2 noise cancelling earbuds are a steal. The pair’s revolutionary Smart Case offers phone-free control over settings and audio. And you’ll be blown away by JBL’s legendary Pro Sound with elite adaptive noise cancelling technology. $199.98 on Amazon (was $399.98)

Smart home deals

22% off

Google Nest Thermostat Stop wasting money heating an empty home. The Nest Thermostat learns your schedule and programs itself for maximum efficiency. It automatically turns down when you’re away and constantly finds new ways to lower your bill. Effortless savings, temperate comfort, and on sale for just a few days. $139.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

50% off

Eufy Security Floodlight Cam S330 This AI-powered floodlight cam provides peace of mind. Its 360° pan and tilt eliminates blind spots, capturing every detail in Full HD. AI locks onto and tracks subjects, while 3,000-lumen lights turn night into day for clear, full-colour recordings. Half price for the next few days. $198.99 on amazon (was $399.99)

43% off

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Among the best deals of Amazon’s sale at nearly two-thirds off, the Shark AI Ultra delivers incredibly deep suction and Matrix Cleaning precision on all floors. It uses smart LiDAR mapping to efficiently manage floor layout, and its self emptying function keeps your hands clean for two months at a time. This is what home robots were meant to be. $199.99 on amazon (was $349.99)

TV & TV accessory deals

6% off

Hisense 55QD7QFM 55 Level up your gaming and elevate movie night with this 55-inch QLED TV from Hisense. It delivers tear-free rendering for games and stunningly vibrant colours that breathe life into movies and TV shows. And with Dolby Vision & Atmos, it’s like you’re looking through a window rather than at a screen. $448 on amazon (was $478)

19% off

Sony STR-AN1000 Surround Sound Receiver This 7.2-channel beast delivers immersive Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio, flawlessly calibrated via 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. And with 8K/4K at 120 Hz, HDMI 2.1 support, plus premium HDR and multi-zone capabilities, it makes an enviable media hub for enthusiasts of high-end cinema setups. $798 on amazon (was $989.97)

30% off

Bose TV Speaker Tired of missing out on quiet dialogue? This compact soundbar is a huge step up from built-in speakers found on most flat panel TVs. It makes voices stand out and puts some bass into booming action movies. Plus, you can easily stream your favorite music and podcasts via Bluetooth. $229 on Amazon (was $329)

Drone deals

15% off

DJI Mini 3 Amazon Big Deal Days is your best chance to take flight with the DJI Mini 3. This compact drone delivers stunning new perspectives on the world around you, capturing breathtaking 4K aerial shots without the need for permit registration. It’s a big adventure in a pocket-sized drone. $399 on Amazon (was $469)

7% off

HOVERAir X1 Promax 4K Foldable Drone The HOVERAir X1 PRO is a flying action camera designed to record you doing amazing things. Launch it from your hand, then let it follow your exploits, capturing cinematic 4K footage anywhere and everywhere you go—no controller needed. It’s a must for any outdoor adventurer. $959 on amazon (was $1,029.99)

Laptop & tablet deals

15% off

Lenovo IdeaPad 1, 14-inch HD Laptop Built for the student grind, the IdeaPad delivers lag-free multitasking with 8GB RAM, fast SSD storage, and all essential ports. And with an HD display measuring a healthy—but very tote-able—14 inches, it’s a perfect partner for campus life. $356.on amazon (was $419)

15% off

Dell DC15250 15-inch Laptop This traditional laptop is built for efficiency, featuring a Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and half a terabyte of speedy storage. The ergonomic lifted hinge and spacious numeric keypad ensure comfortable typing, while ComfortView protects your eyes during extended use. It’s a reliable workhorse for home and office. $549.99 on amazon (was $649.99)

24% off

10-inch Octa-Core Android Tablet Forget the big tablet brands and consider this cost-effective alternative. Its octa-core processor and 18GB of RAM ensure smooth multitasking. And with FHD streaming and Wi-Fi 6, this 10-inch slate offers a great all-around experience without a premium price tag. $99.44 on amazon (was $129.99)

Gaming deals

33% off

Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor This QD-OLED curved monitor with true blacks, vibrant colours, and a super speedy refresh rate provides a massive field of view ideal for twitchy action games. Paired with RGB AlienFX custom lighting and a 3-year burn-in warranty, it’s the ultimate premium display for any serious gamer. $1299.99 on Amazon

12% off

PlayStation 5 (Digital Edition) PlayStation 5 is your gateway to some of the best console game franchises around, including God of War, Gran Turismo, and Sucker Punch’s brand new Ghost of Yōtei. This digital edition ditches the disk drive (unnecessary, unless you want to watch 4K Blu-ray movies), saving you even more money. $509.96 on amazon (was $579.99)

36% off

Skullcandy SLYR Gaming Headset This budget-priced multiplatform wired gaming headset delivers rich, detailed sound and crystal-clear comms. It has a bi-directional mic that ensures your team hears every order. And its comfy memory foam headband and durable, lightweight design make long sessions fly by. $50.99 on amazon (was $79.99)

31% off

ASUS Curved HDR Monitor This 34-inch curved WQHD gaming monitor has an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR-certified colour. In non-geek speak, that means you get beautiful, razor-sharp, tear-free imagery, resulting in more immersive play. And at nearly half price, it’s a crazy good bargain. $369.99 on amazon (was $537.43)

38% off

MSI Thin A15 B7VE-497CA 15-inch Gaming Laptop Get an edge on the enemy with this gaming laptop’s lightning quick AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and RTX 4050 graphics processor. The 144Hz 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers smooth, tear-free images, and fully customizable lighting lets you make this rig your own. This is what PC gaming is meant to be. $999 on amazon (was $1,599)

