10 stocking stuffers kids will adore

Make this holiday season extra magical with fun stocking stuffers your little ones will love. From nostalgic lip smacker sets (mommy had the same ones!), classic favourites including play-doh and chocolates, to bath accessories with a twist – like bath bombs with toys inside – there are so many goodies to fill their stockings with! Who needs Santa when you’ve got all our top picks at your fingertips?

Lip Smacker Original Flavors Party Pack Every little girl needs a lip balm collection and now’s your chance to start their collection off right. This set of 8 lip smackers will keep their lips moisturized and protected, and includes irresistible dessert scents like oatmeal cookie, vanilla, and strawberry. Yum! $14.99 on Amazon

Christmas Activity Book Keep your young one engaged or make a family night out of it with this Christmas activity book. Mazes, adorable colouring pages, word searches, creative writing, colouring, and more. This book also includes papercraft activities including pin the nose on Rudolph, gingerbread house craft, stand-up Christmas characters, build a snowman, and make a Christmas tree craft. For ages 5-10. $7.89 on Amazon

12PCS Bath Bombs for Kids with Surprise Toys Bath time just got better with these bath bombs for kids that include adorable surprise toys. Made with essential oils, full of fizzy fun and made for sensitive skin. $29.99 on Amazon

15 Mini Play-Doh Cans You can’t go wrong with these 15 mini Play-Doh cans that are shareable and super easy to slip into any child’s stocking suffer. Tons of colours and great for kids 2 years old and up! $9.97 on Amazon

Kinder Surprise Milk Chocolate A fan favourite, Kinder Surprise chocolates combine a delicious milk chocolate treat with a fun surprise toy inside, making it the perfect treat for kids! $3.99 on Amazon

Sushi Go! - The Pick and Pass Card Game Sushi Go! is a fast-paced, fun card game where players pick and pass cards to create the best sushi meal. Collect sushi rolls, sashimi, tempura, and more to score points, but be strategic—some cards work better when paired together. Any sushi-loving kid will be be hooked! $19.99 on Amazon

Kids Waterproof Temporary Tattoos These temporary tattoos are always a hit and this 24 sheet set can be shared or traded with friends all holiday season long. $12.99 on Amazon

12Pack Butter Slime Kit Soft, non-sticky, and delightfully stretchy, this butter ice cream slime makes the perfect stocking stuffer. Though they aren’t edible, they are infused with food-grade fragrances for an aromatic experience! $24.99 on Amazon

LEGO City Go-Karts and Race Drivers Toy These 5-star-rated mini-lego kits are always a fun surprise for any toy-loving kid who loves to build. They’ll get hours of interactive fun out of this little treat. $11.18 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Christmas Socks These cozy crew socks come in a variety of kid’s sizes and will look adorable at any holiday family pajama photoshoot. Bright and snug, these socks are made from high-quality cotton for ultimate comfort. $18.99 on Amazon

