10 stocking stuffers kids will adore

Make this holiday season extra magical with fun stocking stuffers your little ones will love. From nostalgic lip smacker sets (mommy had the same ones!), classic favourites including play-doh and chocolates, to bath accessories with a twist – like bath bombs with toys inside – there are so many goodies to fill their stockings with! Who needs Santa when you’ve got all our top picks at your fingertips?
Every little girl needs a lip balm collection and now’s your chance to start their collection off right. This set of 8 lip smackers will keep their lips moisturized and protected, and includes irresistible dessert scents like oatmeal cookie, vanilla, and strawberry. Yum!
Keep your young one engaged or make a family night out of it with this Christmas activity book. Mazes, adorable colouring pages, word searches, creative writing, colouring, and more. This book also includes papercraft activities including pin the nose on Rudolph, gingerbread house craft, stand-up Christmas characters, build a snowman, and make a Christmas tree craft. For ages 5-10.
Sushi Go! is a fast-paced, fun card game where players pick and pass cards to create the best sushi meal. Collect sushi rolls, sashimi, tempura, and more to score points, but be strategic—some cards work better when paired together. Any sushi-loving kid will be be hooked!
Soft, non-sticky, and delightfully stretchy, this butter ice cream slime makes the perfect stocking stuffer. Though they aren’t edible, they are infused with food-grade fragrances for an aromatic experience!
These cozy crew socks come in a variety of kid’s sizes and will look adorable at any holiday family pajama photoshoot. Bright and snug, these socks are made from high-quality cotton for ultimate comfort.
