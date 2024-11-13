Countdown to Christmas with these fun kids’ Advent calendars

Send this page to someone via email

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar: 25 Days of Surprises This one-of-a-kind Wicked-themed advent calendar is full of magical surprises like collectible patches, magnets, coasters, washi tape, laptop stickers, and more. You’re going to be popular after gifting this exclusive find! $41.72 on Amazon (was $46.99)

Super Mario Christmas Advent Calendar 2024 This advent calendar is a must have for any game-loving Mario fan. Featuring toy figures of all their favourite characters, your kids will love unwrapping each fun little surprise as they countdown to Christmas! $26.99 on Amazon

Reese's Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar 2024 The Reese’s Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar 2024 is a delicious way to count down to Christmas, featuring 24 pieces of creamy milk chocolate and peanut butter treats behind each door. $9.97 on Amazon

Lindt Teddy Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar Delectable and adorable, the Lindt Teddy Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar is perfect for kids with a sweet tooth! Each day reveals a creamy treat, from smooth milk chocolate balls to mini chocolate Teddies, all made from premium Swiss chocolate. $13.48 on Amazon (was $15.29)

Bluey: Awesome Advent Calendar Book Bundle For your little bookworm and Bluey-lover – this advent calendar includes 24 fun mini-books, including colouring books and a special Christmas story for Christmas Eve. Encourage adventure, reading and fun with these Bluey books! $28.9 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Shoe Charm Countdown Calendar Your little girl will be ecstatic every day before Christmas to unwrap a surprise trinket with with this adorable advent calendar that includes 28 colourful shoe charms, including festive designs like Christmas trees, reindeer, and pom-poms. $58.96 on Amazon (was $65.92)

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 for Kids The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 lets kids build iconic sets and minifigures from 1999 to 2024, featuring characters like Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and more. With mini vehicles like the X-wing and Millennium Falcon, plus buildable toys like Yoda’s Starfighter, it’s the perfect holiday gift for Star Wars fans ages 6 and up. $55.97 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar Inspired by Disney’s beloved movies, this magical Advent Calendar offers 24 days of surprises, including four Disney Princess dolls with festive outfits, four friend figures, and pop-out holiday scenes perfect for play and display. $89.99 on Amazon

Mochi Squishy Toys Advent Calendar 2024 Celebrate the 2024 holiday season with this Advent Calendar featuring 24 surprise squishy toys, each revealed daily for a fun countdown to Christmas. Each day brings a new animal-themed mini mochi squishy, perfect for sensory play and stress relief. Who can pass up these adorable squishies? $35.99 on Amazon

Christmas Tree Building Blocks Advent Calendar For those who love to build – celebrate the Christmas countdown with this 24-day advent calendar, featuring 572 building blocks to create a festive tree, along with charming holiday decorations like snowflakes and Santa, plus festive LED string lights. $43.68 on Amazon (was $46.99)

Slime Advent Calendar 2024 Soft, fluffy and fun – these slime cupcakes come in holiday flavours like Gingerbread Forest, Rudolph’s Red Delight, and Christmas Mocha. Comes with a wide variety of charms, sprinkles and clay slices. Not edible but still delectable! $35.99 on Amazon

Pokemon Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids The Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar is the perfect way for kids to count down to Christmas with 24 surprises, featuring beloved Pokémon characters in fun, holiday-themed designs. Each day reveals a new collectible figure, making the holiday season even more exciting for Pokémon fans. $69.95 on Amazon

