Our 8 favourite product launches from 2024

2024 was a big year for buzzy product launches. From Kate Spade’s oh-so-sweet M&M’s collaboration to Samsung’s cutting-edge Galaxy Ring, here are eight of our favourite releases from the year.

M&M's x Kate Spade New York Statement Pendant Kate Spade recently launched the most delicious collab with M&M’s…and our hearts are melting over this statement pendant necklace. Featuring a cutesy heart clasp and playful charms, it’ll make the *sweetest* addition to your jewellery box. $148 at Kate Spade

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its durable titanium surface and easy-to-clean finish. Sleek and functional, it’s perfect for elevating your cooking skills—and your countertop aesthetic. $305.15 on Amazon

MERIT Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum From the artfully designed bottle to the vintage-inspired scent, this perfume is a nod to the tradition of fragrance as a timeless accessory. Notes of bergamot, jasmine and musk make for a warm, enduring scent that lingers. $125 at Sephora $125 at Merit

Apple AirPods 4 Designed for superior comfort and sound quality, these sleek AirPods are sure to elevate your listening experience. Featuring personalized spatial audio, you can enjoy theatre-like audio everywhere you go. $169.98 on Amazon (was $179)

Glamorousgal Purse Dare we say, this rhinestone bedazzled purse is positively bewitching–and it wins our vote for best Wicked collab of the year. Elphaba would approve! $85.98 at Aldo

Samsung Galaxy Ring in Gold Titanium Not your average gold band, this Galaxy Ring comes equipped with smart perks. Track health metrics, energy levels and heart rate, all with water-resistant durability and up to seven days of battery life. $549.99 on Amazon $549.99 at Best Buy

