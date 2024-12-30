Our 8 favourite product launches from 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
2024 was a big year for buzzy product launches. From Kate Spade’s oh-so-sweet M&M’s collaboration to Samsung’s cutting-edge Galaxy Ring, here are eight of our favourite releases from the year.
Kate Spade recently launched the most delicious collab with M&M’s…and our hearts are melting over this statement pendant necklace. Featuring a cutesy heart clasp and playful charms, it’ll make the *sweetest* addition to your jewellery box.
From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its durable titanium surface and easy-to-clean finish. Sleek and functional, it’s perfect for elevating your cooking skills—and your countertop aesthetic.
From the artfully designed bottle to the vintage-inspired scent, this perfume is a nod to the tradition of fragrance as a timeless accessory. Notes of bergamot, jasmine and musk make for a warm, enduring scent that lingers.
Designed for superior comfort and sound quality, these sleek AirPods are sure to elevate your listening experience. Featuring personalized spatial audio, you can enjoy theatre-like audio everywhere you go.
Not your average gold band, this Galaxy Ring comes equipped with smart perks. Track health metrics, energy levels and heart rate, all with water-resistant durability and up to seven days of battery life.
Perhaps our favourite beauty drop of the year, the Rhode pocket blushes are a must-have for the perfect flush of colour. This bronze terracotta shade in Toasted Teddy has our hearts, delivering a radiant glow and irresistibly soft skin.
Comments