The Curator

Our 8 favourite product launches from 2024

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 30, 2024 10:45 pm
1 min read
Best product launches of 2024 View image in full screen
This year's buzziest drops.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

2024 was a big year for buzzy product launches. From Kate Spade’s oh-so-sweet M&M’s collaboration to Samsung’s cutting-edge Galaxy Ring, here are eight of our favourite releases from the year.

 

M&M's x Kate Spade New York Statement Pendant
M&M's x Kate Spade New York Statement Pendant
Kate Spade recently launched the most delicious collab with M&M’s…and our hearts are melting over this statement pendant necklace. Featuring a cutesy heart clasp and playful charms, it’ll make the *sweetest* addition to your jewellery box.
$148 at Kate Spade

 

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro
From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its durable titanium surface and easy-to-clean finish. Sleek and functional, it’s perfect for elevating your cooking skills—and your countertop aesthetic.
$305.15 on Amazon
MERIT Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum
From the artfully designed bottle to the vintage-inspired scent, this perfume is a nod to the tradition of fragrance as a timeless accessory. Notes of bergamot, jasmine and musk make for a warm, enduring scent that lingers.
$125 at Sephora $125 at Merit

 

Apple AirPods 4
Designed for superior comfort and sound quality, these sleek AirPods are sure to elevate your listening experience. Featuring personalized spatial audio, you can enjoy theatre-like audio everywhere you go.
$169.98 on Amazon (was $179)

 

Wicked x Aldo
Glamorousgal Purse
Dare we say, this rhinestone bedazzled purse is positively bewitching–and it wins our vote for best Wicked collab of the year. Elphaba would approve!
$85.98 at Aldo

 

Samsung Galaxy Ring in Gold Titanium
Not your average gold band, this Galaxy Ring comes equipped with smart perks. Track health metrics, energy levels and heart rate, all with water-resistant durability and up to seven days of battery life.
$549.99 on Amazon $549.99 at Best Buy
Rhode Pocket Blushes in Toasted Teddy
Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy
Perhaps our favourite beauty drop of the year, the Rhode pocket blushes are a must-have for the perfect flush of colour. This bronze terracotta shade in Toasted Teddy has our hearts, delivering a radiant glow and irresistibly soft skin.
$39 at Rhode

 

