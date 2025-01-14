Top fitness finds to help you achieve your 2025 fitness goals

Send this page to someone via email

Ready to shine brighter than ever in 2025? From top-notch equipment to must-have health supplements and sporty apparel, it all begins with the right tools to help you crush your health and fitness goals. Read on to discover this year’s dreamy workout finds.

Peloton Bike Start your year right with the famous Peloton bike – offering a compact design, adjustable features, and immersive cardio sessions that fit any space. With access to live classes and an extensive content library, it’s a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts of all levels. $1445.00 on Amazon (was $1845.00)

Foldable Treadmill Looking to get some steps in without the hassle of braving the cold weather? This treadmill is the perfect at-home solution to keep you moving. Grab it while it’s 75 per cent off! $249.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support, A–C Cups A Kim K. favourite, the star is known for rocking this comfy racerback during workouts on The Kardashians. With it’s buttery softness and light feel, we can’t blame her for loving this Lululemon classic. $52 at Lululemon

Aritzia Butter Limit Zip This zip up from Aritzia is made from their ultra soft butter fabric and will hug you in all the right places. Versatile and great for layering, this zip up will be your best friend for working out, running errands or grabbing iced coffee with friends. $78 at Aritzia

NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie Get cozy with this warm fleece hoodie from Nike. Sporty yet chic – whether you’re on your way to your favourite workout class or running errands, this sweater is a streetwear classic that you’ll reach for again and again. $150 at Nike

Alo District Trucker Hat With an embroidered logo, mesh detail, and adjustable snap closure, this trendy hat is the ultimate “That Girl” accessory. Tie all your workout outfits together with this Alo essential. $120 at Alo

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Every dedicated gym-goer needs a trusty tumblr to stay hydrated. This Stanley quencher comes in 30 oz and 40 oz options, perfect for water, iced tea, coffee or smoothies, and is available in tons of colours. $46 on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment. $329.99 on Amazon

Smart Scale for Body Weight Track your health journey with this smart scale that syncs seamlessly with Samsung Health, Fitbit, and Apple Health. With 13 essential body measurements and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s easy to stay motivated and monitor your progress. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Adjustable Wrist Weights Take your workouts up a notch with these sleek 1-pound wrist weights. Waterproof, sweat-proof, and stylish, they’re perfect for yoga, pilates, running, and more—your fitness goals never looked so good. $32.29 on Amazon (was $33.99)

Resistance Exercise Bands Add a little stretch to your strength routine with these resistance exercise bands! Perfect for targeting every muscle group, they’re lightweight, versatile, and ready to level up your workouts. $12.99 on Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell These adjustable dumbbells go from 5 to 52.5 lbs at the turn of a dial—perfect for everything from curls to lunges. Say hello to total body results and goodbye to cluttered workout spaces. $495 on Amazon

Extra Large Claw Clips Keep your hair in place during every workout with these gym-ready claw clips. Designed with a soft matte finish, they’re lightweight and comfy for all-day wear. $13.49 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Cold Press Juicer Skip out on going to expensive juice bars and enjoy all the delicious combos from your favourite fruits and veggies right at home with this cold press juicer. Green detox juice, carrot ginger or tropical mix – the possibilities and health benefits are endless! $169.99 on Amazon

Greens Superfood Powder Power up your day with this nutrient-rich green superfood blend, packed with organic veggies, fruits, and herbs for whole food nutrition. $38.98 on Amazon (was $40.99)

