Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Top fitness finds to help you achieve your 2025 fitness goals

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 14, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
Ready to shine brighter than ever in 2025?. View image in full screen
Ready to shine brighter than ever in 2025?.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to shine brighter than ever in 2025? From top-notch equipment to must-have health supplements and sporty apparel, it all begins with the right tools to help you crush your health and fitness goals. Read on to discover this year’s dreamy workout finds.

 

Peloton Bike
Start your year right with the famous Peloton bike – offering a compact design, adjustable features, and immersive cardio sessions that fit any space. With access to live classes and an extensive content library, it’s a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts of all levels.
$1445.00 on Amazon (was $1845.00)

 

Story continues below advertisement
Foldable Treadmill
Looking to get some steps in without the hassle of braving the cold weather? This treadmill is the perfect at-home solution to keep you moving. Grab it while it’s 75 per cent off!
$249.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

 

Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support, A–C Cups
A Kim K. favourite, the star is known for rocking this comfy racerback during workouts on The Kardashians. With it’s buttery softness and light feel, we can’t blame her for loving this Lululemon classic.
$52 at Lululemon

 

Aritzia Butter Limit Zip
This zip up from Aritzia is made from their ultra soft butter fabric and will hug you in all the right places. Versatile and great for layering, this zip up will be your best friend for working out, running errands or grabbing iced coffee with friends.
$78 at Aritzia
Story continues below advertisement

 

NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie
Get cozy with this warm fleece hoodie from Nike. Sporty yet chic – whether you’re on your way to your favourite workout class or running errands, this sweater is a streetwear classic that you’ll reach for again and again.
$150 at Nike

 

Alo District Trucker Hat
With an embroidered logo, mesh detail, and adjustable snap closure, this trendy hat is the ultimate “That Girl” accessory. Tie all your workout outfits together with this Alo essential.
$120 at Alo

 

Stanley Quencher H2.0
Every dedicated gym-goer needs a trusty tumblr to stay hydrated. This Stanley quencher comes in 30 oz and 40 oz options, perfect for water, iced tea, coffee or smoothies, and is available in tons of colours.
$46 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment.
$329.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Pilates Reformer – $527.99

Water Bottle Holder with Strap – $26.99

Food and Fitness Journal – $9.99

100pcs Seamless Cotton Black Hair Ties – $9.99

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Noise Cancelling Headphones – $469.95

 

Smart Scale for Body Weight
Track your health journey with this smart scale that syncs seamlessly with Samsung Health, Fitbit, and Apple Health. With 13 essential body measurements and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s easy to stay motivated and monitor your progress.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Adjustable Wrist Weights
Take your workouts up a notch with these sleek 1-pound wrist weights. Waterproof, sweat-proof, and stylish, they’re perfect for yoga, pilates, running, and more—your fitness goals never looked so good.
$32.29 on Amazon (was $33.99)
More Recommendations

 

Resistance Exercise Bands
Add a little stretch to your strength routine with these resistance exercise bands! Perfect for targeting every muscle group, they’re lightweight, versatile, and ready to level up your workouts.
$12.99 on Amazon

 

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell
These adjustable dumbbells go from 5 to 52.5 lbs at the turn of a dial—perfect for everything from curls to lunges. Say hello to total body results and goodbye to cluttered workout spaces.
$495 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Extra Large Claw Clips
Keep your hair in place during every workout with these gym-ready claw clips. Designed with a soft matte finish, they’re lightweight and comfy for all-day wear.
$13.49 on Amazon (was $14.99)

 

Cold Press Juicer
Skip out on going to expensive juice bars and enjoy all the delicious combos from your favourite fruits and veggies right at home with this cold press juicer. Green detox juice, carrot ginger or tropical mix – the possibilities and health benefits are endless!
$169.99 on Amazon

 

Greens Superfood Powder
Power up your day with this nutrient-rich green superfood blend, packed with organic veggies, fruits, and herbs for whole food nutrition.
$38.98 on Amazon (was $40.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

7 Pairs Ankle Athletic Running Socks – $19.99

Sweat Band Waist Trainer – $40.95

Ab Roller Wheel – $21.97

Stainless Steel Versatile Yoga & Pilates Bar Set – $8.59

Adjustable Speeds Under Desk Bike/Elliptical Electric – $143.78

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices