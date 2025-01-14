Top fitness finds to help you achieve your 2025 fitness goals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ready to shine brighter than ever in 2025? From top-notch equipment to must-have health supplements and sporty apparel, it all begins with the right tools to help you crush your health and fitness goals. Read on to discover this year’s dreamy workout finds.
Start your year right with the famous Peloton bike – offering a compact design, adjustable features, and immersive cardio sessions that fit any space. With access to live classes and an extensive content library, it’s a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts of all levels.
A Kim K. favourite, the star is known for rocking this comfy racerback during workouts on The Kardashians. With it’s buttery softness and light feel, we can’t blame her for loving this Lululemon classic.
This zip up from Aritzia is made from their ultra soft butter fabric and will hug you in all the right places. Versatile and great for layering, this zip up will be your best friend for working out, running errands or grabbing iced coffee with friends.
Get cozy with this warm fleece hoodie from Nike. Sporty yet chic – whether you’re on your way to your favourite workout class or running errands, this sweater is a streetwear classic that you’ll reach for again and again.
Every dedicated gym-goer needs a trusty tumblr to stay hydrated. This Stanley quencher comes in 30 oz and 40 oz options, perfect for water, iced tea, coffee or smoothies, and is available in tons of colours.
Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment.
Track your health journey with this smart scale that syncs seamlessly with Samsung Health, Fitbit, and Apple Health. With 13 essential body measurements and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s easy to stay motivated and monitor your progress.
Take your workouts up a notch with these sleek 1-pound wrist weights. Waterproof, sweat-proof, and stylish, they’re perfect for yoga, pilates, running, and more—your fitness goals never looked so good.
Skip out on going to expensive juice bars and enjoy all the delicious combos from your favourite fruits and veggies right at home with this cold press juicer. Green detox juice, carrot ginger or tropical mix – the possibilities and health benefits are endless!
Comments