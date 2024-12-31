The Curator 2024 wrap-up: Top highlights & must-reads of the year

The new year is upon us, and what a year we’ve had! From gorgeous product launches to fabulous kitchen upgrades and everything in between. Take a stroll down memory lane with our roundup of the best articles from 2024, featuring home inspiration, beauty must-haves, and entertaining products to try out a new hobby or activity. Dive in to relive our most-loved stories we’re reminiscing on.
Dyson’s newest beauty innovation isn’t what you’d expect…
The boardroom at Dyson headquarters in Toronto falls into a hushed anticipation—a single question swirling my mind: What groundbreaking beauty innovation have they developed this time? With revolutionary devices like the Supersonic blow-dryer and the Airwrap multi-styler already under Dyson’s belt, the brand has redefined hair care at every turn. Or so I thought.
Pickleball curious? Here’s what you need to get started
Long-time pickleball watcher but first-time player? If so, maybe you’re wondering how to get started playing this popular sport. “The best way is by taking a lesson or clinic and having someone teach you about the proper technique,” says Spencer Janes. Janes would know, as the co-owner of The Jar Pickleball Club in Toronto, a new facility for pickleballers in the city.
8 ways to practice mindfulness through the arts
The practice of mindfulness comes in many forms. From diaphragmatic breathing to forest bathing, the practice of being in the present moment involves being consciously aware of our thoughts, bodily sensations, and our surroundings.
Glow Recipe’s co-founder on skincare that sparks joy
“We’re like Legally Blonde,” muses Glow Recipe co-founder Christine Chang. “If you can wear the feather boa and study at Harvard Law, your products don’t have to look serious to be serious.” It’s this unique philosophy that has propelled Glow Recipe to global fame, blending playful packaging with clinically effective formulas—transforming daily skincare routines into celebrations of self-care.
Chic calendars and planners to keep you organized this year
While there are dozens of digital options and apps for ensuring your schedule is up-to-date, sometimes it’s handy to have an analogue version of a daytimer or calendar at your fingertips.
Your search for the perfect shapewear ends here
Shapewear is never a necessity, but for moments when extra support is needed–weddings, parties, a hot date–it’s your best companion. With so many options out there, from buzzy brands like Shapermint and Skims to longtime favourite Spanx, finding the right fit may feel daunting. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best shapewear on the market for guaranteed comfort and reliable support. Read on for our nine favourite finds.
Upgrade your kitchen with these must-have small appliances
Small kitchen appliances are the unsung heroes of home cooking, making meal preparations convenient and gourmet-level delicious. What do you mean mom didn’t study culinary arts abroad in Italy?
How to create the perfect at-home coffee station
Curious about creating a coffee station or nook? This is one stylish and functional home reno that you can achieve with minimal time, cost and supplies.
The best anti-theft devices for cars and trucks
Auto thefts are on the rise in Canada, and as government officials work on tackling this problem, there are things Canadians can start doing to protect their vehicles.
