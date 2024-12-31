The Curator 2024 wrap-up: Top highlights & must-reads of the year

The new year is upon us, and what a year we’ve had! From gorgeous product launches to fabulous kitchen upgrades and everything in between. Take a stroll down memory lane with our roundup of the best articles from 2024, featuring home inspiration, beauty must-haves, and entertaining products to try out a new hobby or activity. Dive in to relive our most-loved stories we’re reminiscing on.

Dyson’s newest beauty innovation isn’t what you’d expect…

The boardroom at Dyson headquarters in Toronto falls into a hushed anticipation—a single question swirling my mind: What groundbreaking beauty innovation have they developed this time? With revolutionary devices like the Supersonic blow-dryer and the Airwrap multi-styler already under Dyson’s belt, the brand has redefined hair care at every turn. Or so I thought.

Read more

Pickleball curious? Here’s what you need to get started

Long-time pickleball watcher but first-time player? If so, maybe you’re wondering how to get started playing this popular sport. “The best way is by taking a lesson or clinic and having someone teach you about the proper technique,” says Spencer Janes. Janes would know, as the co-owner of The Jar Pickleball Club in Toronto, a new facility for pickleballers in the city.

Read more

8 ways to practice mindfulness through the arts

The practice of mindfulness comes in many forms. From diaphragmatic breathing to forest bathing, the practice of being in the present moment involves being consciously aware of our thoughts, bodily sensations, and our surroundings.

Read more

Glow Recipe’s co-founder on skincare that sparks joy

“We’re like Legally Blonde,” muses Glow Recipe co-founder Christine Chang. “If you can wear the feather boa and study at Harvard Law, your products don’t have to look serious to be serious.” It’s this unique philosophy that has propelled Glow Recipe to global fame, blending playful packaging with clinically effective formulas—transforming daily skincare routines into celebrations of self-care.

Read more

Chic calendars and planners to keep you organized this year

While there are dozens of digital options and apps for ensuring your schedule is up-to-date, sometimes it’s handy to have an analogue version of a daytimer or calendar at your fingertips.

Read more

Your search for the perfect shapewear ends here

Shapewear is never a necessity, but for moments when extra support is needed–weddings, parties, a hot date–it’s your best companion. With so many options out there, from buzzy brands like Shapermint and Skims to longtime favourite Spanx, finding the right fit may feel daunting. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best shapewear on the market for guaranteed comfort and reliable support. Read on for our nine favourite finds.

Read more

Upgrade your kitchen with these must-have small appliances

Small kitchen appliances are the unsung heroes of home cooking, making meal preparations convenient and gourmet-level delicious. What do you mean mom didn’t study culinary arts abroad in Italy?

Read more

How to create the perfect at-home coffee station

Curious about creating a coffee station or nook? This is one stylish and functional home reno that you can achieve with minimal time, cost and supplies.

Read more

More Recommendations 12 best Amazon Boxing Day deals to add to cart

The best anti-theft devices for cars and trucks

Auto thefts are on the rise in Canada, and as government officials work on tackling this problem, there are things Canadians can start doing to protect their vehicles.

Read more

Bestsellers curated for you

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum Chang names these glow-y drops as her go-to. “It’s the most versatile product ever. I use it with makeup, under makeup, at night as a serum, or as a base for my concealer. It adds a boost of dew to any step.” $47.50 at Sephora

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner Stay on top of family events and extracurriculars with this Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner that keeps everyone’s schedules in sync. Its sleek touchscreen design makes it easy to update plans and stay organized. $379 on Amazon (was $440.98)

Ninja Professional Drink & Slushie Machine You’ll be the absolute hostess with the mostest with this professional Ninja machine that can turn any drink into an icy beverage. Treat yourself (and your lucky guests) to frozen margaritas, iced coffee, slushies and more. The possibilities are endless. $579.99 on Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series Mixer It’s the famous KitchenAid mixer you’ve been eyeing all year. This fan favourite kitchen appliance features a powerful motor and ten speed settings, ideal for mixing, kneading, and whipping ingredients. There’s no recipe it can’t handle! $279 on Amazon

Pickleball paddles A good set of paddles is the very basic you want to have to play this sport, and this best-selling set (which comes with a backpack) has lightweight paddles that are easy to hold. One reviewer even described them as “non-slippy.” $47.8 on Amazon (was $50.19)