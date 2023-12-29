10 stylish calendars to organize the year

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Now that the holidays are behind us, let’s kick off 2024 on a positive note by embracing organization

While there are dozens of digital options and apps for ensuring your schedule is up-to-date, sometimes it’s handy to have an analogue version of a daytimer or calendar at your fingertips.

For those of you who love aesthetically pleasing and tactile products, the following fun and inspirational selections will keep you from missing a single appointment.

MotherWord calendar Known by many mothers as the ultimate offline family organizer, the MotherWord has everything a family needs to get it all down on paper. It’s the perfect size for the fridge, or you can choose a wall-mounted version. Each month has plenty of room for taking note of hockey games and doctors’ appointments but also for attaching cute reminder stickers. Its usefulness can be summed up by moms themselves, including one who calls it a “life saver.” Says another: “I buy a Mother Words calendar every single year because it is the absolute best calendar for a busy household that needs to stay organized.” Buy on Amazon

Magnetic Acrylic Calendar If keeping that fridge front looking pretty while staying organized is more your modus operandi, try this clear Plexiglas, wipe-off version of a weekly/monthly calendar instead. The organizer comes with six pens in bright colours for not only keeping track of your meal plans and date nights but also for taking a moment to doodle or draw pictures to go with your events. $29.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Art Page-A-Day Calendar Sometimes, you need a little inspiration. Start the day with a gorgeous and thought-provoking painting by impressionist master Edgar Degas or Vincent Van Gough, or discover modern geniuses such as Colin Bootman. This well-thought-out desktop calendar will provide a lift and pop of colour to every morning log on. $20.29 on Amazon (was $28.99)

Europe Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar While travel budgets might be slightly tighter this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t use your calendar to inspire future trips across the globe. One of the best out there for gorgeous photography and useful tips about a country that’s on your bucket list is the Rick Steves’ Europe Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar. This unique calendar style features both a large picture for pond-hopping dreams along with small daily photos and descriptions of things to see and do in that locale. Happy travels! $17.52 on Amazon (was $22.99)

Pierre Belvedere agenda Sometimes it’s not the calendar on your wall, but the one you carry. The Pierre Belvedere collection is one of the most elegant series of notebooks and agendas and as a bonus, the company is Canadian, headquartered in LaSalle, Que., which means many agendas are bilingual. Unique covers include inspirational graphics and text and styles include daily or weekly setups. The hardest decision will be deciding which one fits your personality! $20.99 at Indigo (was $29.99)

Eras Tour Calendar 2023’s hottest concert ticket has led to one of 2024’s sought-after calendars for you or the Swiftie in your life. The Eras Tour Calendar includes Taylor Swift song lyrics and graphic drawings, making it a piece of art and a reminder of why they can be like Swift and “make the whole place shimmer” every day. $19.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Fêtes des Plantes desk calendar For those who need to have all the dates right at hand, this handsome Rifle Paper Company product is the perfect size to tuck in right beside your computer. While this doesn’t have room for writing on, it will boost the mood of flower and travel enthusiasts alike with gorgeous illustrations of flowers along with dates of the top flower shows across the world. Plus, when you pop up the sturdy cardboard base in January, it will remind you that spring is coming! $15.40 at Indigo (was $22)

Anpress Time Piece Calendar 2024 The word calendar is not usually synonymous with sculpture – except in this case! Week by week, you will slowly reveal something magical as the 3D paper carving pieces are torn off. Each page can also be used as notepaper or a bookmark. By the end of the year, an enchanted castle, featuring LED lights, will appear. The castle then turns into a bonus whimsical pen holder. $47.48 on Amazon (was $52.99)