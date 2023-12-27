New year, new you: Our guide to organization and a fresh start in 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As we embark on a New Year ahead, it’s a popular time to give your home a thorough purge and declutter.
Many people set new intentions and focus on letting go of items that no longer serve them or are necessary to store in their home. While so beneficial, this process can be easy to start yet hard to finish.
Here are 5 easy steps to help you get started and motivated to finish.
Declutter one space at a time
Out with the old, in with the new!
When creating a space that speaks to you and supports your current lifestyle you must first declutter. We all have items sitting around that we no longer need or use anymore. Use a pile sorting system of 3s to assist with the process (keep, donate, garbage).
Don’t forget that creating physical space in your home also leads to mental and emotional space too – they are all interconnected! The most important step here is to actually clear the clutter – donate, use junk removal services, or give to family or friends.
Create a system
If your belongings do not have a specific place to live in your home, things will always feel out of control.
Create a system in your home to help you and your family know where items are and know where to put them back. Systems that work well for most families include using organizing products that are versatile and neutral, labeling items, and having rules such as ‘don’t put it down, put it away’.
Add beauty
Our environments have a profound impact on our mental, emotional and physical health which is why it is so important to set up your space accordingly.
Without cluttering your space, how can you implement items that are meaningful to you – plants and flowers, candles, pictures of the family, etc.
There’s also a small donut vase ($29.99) and an upside down U vase ($24.99)
Maintain and shopping habits
The goal is to keep your home organized throughout the entirety of 2024. In order to remain clutter-free, you need to reassess your shopping patterns.
This is actually how clutter is accumulated – at the point of purchase! Making sure that you are only buying in bulk if you actually use in bulk, that items you buy have a return policy, you are not being lured into buying things on sale even if you do not need them.
—
Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.
Comments