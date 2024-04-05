Pickleball curious? Here’s what you need to get started

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Long-time pickleball watcher but first-time player? If so, maybe you’re wondering how to get started playing this popular sport. “The best way is by taking a lesson or clinic and having someone teach you about the proper technique,” says Spencer Janes. Janes would know, as the co-owner of The Jar Pickleball Club in Toronto, a new facility for pickleballers in the city.
From there, he suggests looking for similarly skilled players to play with. “If you’re a beginner and you step on a court with advanced players smashing the ball at you constantly, you’re not going to grow,” he says.
If you’re also feeling a little unequipped to play this season, here are a few items you can consider investing in to help your career as an amateur pickleballer.
A good set of paddles is the very basic you want to have to play this sport, and this best-selling set (which comes with a backpack) has lightweight paddles that are easy to hold. One reviewer even described them as “non-slippy.”
If you’re still new to pickleball and would like to get some driveway practice time, this set includes paddles, balls (indoor/outdoor) and a waterproof carrying bag to cover all your basic game needs. The set is a good fit for newbies or intermediate players.
While you love pickleball, maybe you’re also a fan of racquet sports in general. If so, this set that’s quick to put together comes with all you need for a game of pickleball but also tennis, badminton and even the non-racquet sport of volleyball.
Janes says learning the game and particularly the strategy of the game is key to enjoying the sport and while a lesson is likely the best way to get started, a little light pickleball-themed reading on the side could help your game.
This desktop version of the game, which includes a mat, a one-inch pickleball, a three-inch tall net and two mini racquets, is a cute gift idea for the gamer in your life. It also comes with a 32-page book on the sport’s rules, history, and even trivia. Pre-order your kit now – it’s available early May.
This stylish sling-style bag can be home to racquets, balls, water bottles, and more when you’re headed to a game. Much like a baseball bag, it also comes with a small hook to hang onto the fence and keep it off the ground.
