Beat the heat: Explore our top fan picks to stay cool all summer

With summer around the corner and temperatures on the rise, it’s prime time to arm yourself with the ultimate weapon against the heat: a fan.

Whether you’re the kind of person who can’t sleep without a fan running next to your bed or you can’t stand it when your office starts to feel too stuffy, a fan is a must for many of us during hot, summer months.

From sleek tower fans that blend seamlessly with your decor to compact desk fans ideal for any budget or space, here is our guide to the best fans in Canada.

Dyson Cool™ tower fan AM07 The Dyson Cool™ tower fan provides powerful, amplified airflow to cool you fast in hot weather. The highly rated fan features 10 airflow settings and a programmable sleep timer. It comes with a hefty price tag, but really does make a big difference (we’ve put one to the test!). $499.98 on Amazon $499.99 AT DYSON

Honeywell QuietSet® Whole Room Oscillating Tower Fan, 5-Speed, White, 40-in With a sturdy, easy to assemble base and oscillation feature, this tower fan is designed with your cooling comfort in mind. The QuietSet® controls allow you to personalize the sound and cooling power of your fan, making it easy to relax in comfort. $99.99 on Amazon $99.99 AT CANADIAN TIRE

Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Equipped with an adjustable tilt head that allows you to direct the air where you need it, this fan utilizes Vornado’s signature air circulation to effectively move air throughout a room. Use this model all year long in the home or office for added comfort and energy savings. It’s small, but mighty. $178.93 on Amazon

Honeywell HT900C 7 This Honeywell fans offers great cooling power at an affordable price point. You can feel the cold air from 25 ft. away. Its 3 speed settings and 90° pivoting head are designed to work with the cooling and heating in your home to create a custom comfort zone in any season. $24.98 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme+ Stand Fan From Silent Night mode, all the way up to the extreme power of Turbo Boost mode, this Rowenta Stand Fan has 5 adjustable speeds, adjustable heigh, remote control, and airspeed variations that simulate natural airflow. $250.37 on Amazon

BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System Sleep better with on-demand cooling, warming and sweat drying comfort right in your bed. The BedJet works on any size bed or mattress including adjustable beds by creating a steady stream of air directly over your mattress. You can also program different temperature settings for each hour of the night. This one is a splurge, but the reviews speak for themselves. $729 on Amazon $499 ON BEDJET

Genesis Twin Fan High Velocity Reversible AirFlow Fan This dual window fan will fit into any window easily with its built in dual expandable side panels that can expand an additional 6.5 inches on either side. With Thermostat and Max Cool Technology it is great for household use and will add much comfort to your home without taking up any space. $116.36 on Amazon

NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Evaporative Air Cooler with 7 Colors LED Light Designed to beat the summer heat, this evaporative air cooler combine multiple functions into one, acting as a humidifier, fan, and even a night light. The misting fan has 7 colours, 3 wind speeds, and a portable handle. $45.2 on Amazon

Battery Operated Stroller Fan Flexible Tripod Clip On Fan Stay cool on the go with this affordable, versatile and easy to clip-on battery-operated fan. You can take it to the beach, secure it to your treadmill, or clip it to a carseat or wheelchair. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan You can also keep cool on the go with this hands-free personal fan. Use for both indoor and outdoor activities, office, subway, traveling, camping, picnic, hiking, 78 wind outlets provide a 360° cooling experience. $49.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)