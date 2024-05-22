Beat the heat: Explore our top fan picks to stay cool all summer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
With summer around the corner and temperatures on the rise, it’s prime time to arm yourself with the ultimate weapon against the heat: a fan.
Whether you’re the kind of person who can’t sleep without a fan running next to your bed or you can’t stand it when your office starts to feel too stuffy, a fan is a must for many of us during hot, summer months.
From sleek tower fans that blend seamlessly with your decor to compact desk fans ideal for any budget or space, here is our guide to the best fans in Canada.
The Dyson Cool™ tower fan provides powerful, amplified airflow to cool you fast in hot weather. The highly rated fan features 10 airflow settings and a programmable sleep timer. It comes with a hefty price tag, but really does make a big difference (we’ve put one to the test!).
With a sturdy, easy to assemble base and oscillation feature, this tower fan is designed with your cooling comfort in mind. The QuietSet® controls allow you to personalize the sound and cooling power of your fan, making it easy to relax in comfort.
Equipped with an adjustable tilt head that allows you to direct the air where you need it, this fan utilizes Vornado’s signature air circulation to effectively move air throughout a room. Use this model all year long in the home or office for added comfort and energy savings. It’s small, but mighty.
This Honeywell fans offers great cooling power at an affordable price point. You can feel the cold air from 25 ft. away. Its 3 speed settings and 90° pivoting head are designed to work with the cooling and heating in your home to create a custom comfort zone in any season.
From Silent Night mode, all the way up to the extreme power of Turbo Boost mode, this Rowenta Stand Fan has 5 adjustable speeds, adjustable heigh, remote control, and airspeed variations that simulate natural airflow.
Sleep better with on-demand cooling, warming and sweat drying comfort right in your bed. The BedJet works on any size bed or mattress including adjustable beds by creating a steady stream of air directly over your mattress. You can also program different temperature settings for each hour of the night. This one is a splurge, but the reviews speak for themselves.
This dual window fan will fit into any window easily with its built in dual expandable side panels that can expand an additional 6.5 inches on either side. With Thermostat and Max Cool Technology it is great for household use and will add much comfort to your home without taking up any space.
Designed to beat the summer heat, this evaporative air cooler combine multiple functions into one, acting as a humidifier, fan, and even a night light. The misting fan has 7 colours, 3 wind speeds, and a portable handle.
You can also keep cool on the go with this hands-free personal fan. Use for both indoor and outdoor activities, office, subway, traveling, camping, picnic, hiking, 78 wind outlets provide a 360° cooling experience.
Comments