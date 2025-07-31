SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

5 items our home editor is loving this month

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 31, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Crockpot, Stanley, De’Longhi, and more - welcome to my monthly roundup of editor favourites I just can’t stop raving about. View image in full screen
Crockpot, Stanley, De’Longhi, and more - welcome to my monthly roundup of editor favourites I just can’t stop raving about.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Every day, I’m on the hunt for standout products that make life easier, more stylish, and just plain better. While you’ll see plenty of great finds across our stories, the ones that truly wow me earn a spot here – in my monthly roundup of editor favourites I can’t stop raving about. Read on for the best in clever gadgets, beautiful décor, and smart essentials that are changing the way we live and love our spaces.

 

Dreame L40 Ultra Robot Vacuum with Removable & Liftable Mop
I’m pretty serious about keeping my floors spotless, but dirt always built up in corners and around furniture legs – especially with my dog tracking in mess from outside. The L40 Ultra’s SideReach brush changed everything. It extends out and grabs dust from those tricky spots, so I don’t have to chase grime into every corner anymore.
$999.99 on Amazon $1,199.99 at Dreame
Story continues below advertisement

 

Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler with Leakproof Lid
This new and improved Stanley Quencher has a flip straw with a (game-changing) leakproof lid! I can finally toss my trusty tumbler into my work bag without a single worry about spills or leaks. Win!
$46 on Amazon

 

EZVALO LED Desk Lamp
With adjustable lighting temperature and dimming, this sleek lamp always sets the mood just right, whether I’m working or reading. The best part? You won’t need to get out of bed to turn the light off – thanks to app control.
$166.42 on Amazon

 

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker
This Crock-Pot is a total game changer for meal prep. It features two 3.7-quart nonstick ceramic-coated pots, letting you cook two different dishes at once – each with its own temperature and cooking settings.
$251.96 on Amazon (was $269.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bona Microfiber Floor Mop
This floor mop from Bona makes house cleaning as easy as ever. It’s ultra-soft, reusable microfiber pad traps dust, dirt and pet hair, leaving your floors flawlessly clean without a scratch.
$32.85 on Amazon

 

La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine with Cold Brew
This machine is an investment you’ll be grateful for every single morning. With its smart sensor grinding, precise temperature control, and built-in milk frother, every cup at home feels like a luxurious coffee shop experience.
$994 on Amazon

