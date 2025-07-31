5 items our home editor is loving this month

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Every day, I’m on the hunt for standout products that make life easier, more stylish, and just plain better. While you’ll see plenty of great finds across our stories, the ones that truly wow me earn a spot here – in my monthly roundup of editor favourites I can’t stop raving about. Read on for the best in clever gadgets, beautiful décor, and smart essentials that are changing the way we live and love our spaces.
I’m pretty serious about keeping my floors spotless, but dirt always built up in corners and around furniture legs – especially with my dog tracking in mess from outside. The L40 Ultra’s SideReach brush changed everything. It extends out and grabs dust from those tricky spots, so I don’t have to chase grime into every corner anymore.
With adjustable lighting temperature and dimming, this sleek lamp always sets the mood just right, whether I’m working or reading. The best part? You won’t need to get out of bed to turn the light off – thanks to app control.
This Crock-Pot is a total game changer for meal prep. It features two 3.7-quart nonstick ceramic-coated pots, letting you cook two different dishes at once – each with its own temperature and cooking settings.
This machine is an investment you’ll be grateful for every single morning. With its smart sensor grinding, precise temperature control, and built-in milk frother, every cup at home feels like a luxurious coffee shop experience.
