Eco-friendly cleaning products that actually work

Looking for ways to make your home cleaner and greener? Eco-friendly cleaning products are here to help you do just that – without compromising on performance or freshness. From kitchen disinfectants that fight germs with nature’s best ingredients to soaps that leave your skin feeling pampered, these products are a perfect choice for anyone who wants to live more sustainably.

ATTITUDE Kitchen Cleaner Disinfectant This Attitude Kitchen Cleaner Disinfectant is Canadian-made and will wipe out 99.99% of bacteria, germs, and viruses with the refreshing scent of lavender and thyme. Clean with confidence, knowing it’s vegan, eco-friendly and tough on messes. $4.47 on Amazon

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Shea Butter Soap Made with 97% naturally derived ingredients like coconut oil, hibiscus flower, and songyi mushroom extract, this eco-friendly soap pampers your skin with every wash. Its fair-trade shea butter and fresh, floral fragrance leave you feeling refreshed, nourished, and completely indulgent, all while being kind to the planet. $24.99 on Amazon

The Honest Company Organic Cotton Dry Wipes, 48 Wipes (Pack of 4) The Honest Company Organic Cotton Dry Wipes are soft, gentle, and perfect for all your little messes—whether it’s a baby’s delicate skin or a quick clean-up on the go. Made with love and organic cotton, they’re the eco-friendly way to stay fresh and clean. $49.23 on Amazon

All Natural Loofah Sponge Treat yourself (or a loved one) to the ultimate bath time experience with this soft, all-natural loofah. Eco-friendly luxury in every scrub. $34.99 on Amazon

Hand Sanitizer This hand sanitizer from Saje is a refreshing citrusy spray that kills harmful bacteria while keeping your hands soft and hydrated. Clean, healthy, and gentle – it’s the perfect way to stay fresh on the go. $12 at Saje

Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner Sal Suds sparkles with the natural power of fir and spruce, delivering a deep clean for everything from dishes to floors and laundry, all while being gentle on your skin. $23.99 at well.ca

Shadazzle Natural All Purpose Cleaner and Polish Shadazzle is a versatile powerhouse that tackles everything from stainless steel appliances to delicate jewelry, ensuring every surface shines. Whether it’s your marble countertops, glass shower doors, porcelain sinks, or even your car wheels, Shadazzle makes cleaning easy and streak-free, while protecting your precious items with its gentle, non-abrasive formula. $28.5 on Amazon

Tru Earth Compact Dry Laundry Detergent Sheets, Bulk, up to 768 Loads (384 Sheets) Ready to stock up on your favourite laundry detergent sheets? These sheets are compact in size, yet mighty in cleaning power, and are perfect for everyday laundry or travel. $149 on Amazon

