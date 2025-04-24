SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Eco-friendly cleaning products that actually work

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 24, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
ecofriendly cleaning products View image in full screen
Eco-friendly cleaning products - without compromising on performance or freshness.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for ways to make your home cleaner and greener? Eco-friendly cleaning products are here to help you do just that – without compromising on performance or freshness. From kitchen disinfectants that fight germs with nature’s best ingredients to soaps that leave your skin feeling pampered, these products are a perfect choice for anyone who wants to live more sustainably.

ATTITUDE Kitchen Cleaner Disinfectant
This Attitude Kitchen Cleaner Disinfectant is Canadian-made and will wipe out 99.99% of bacteria, germs, and viruses with the refreshing scent of lavender and thyme. Clean with confidence, knowing it’s vegan, eco-friendly and tough on messes.
$4.47 on Amazon
Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Shea Butter Soap
Made with 97% naturally derived ingredients like coconut oil, hibiscus flower, and songyi mushroom extract, this eco-friendly soap pampers your skin with every wash. Its fair-trade shea butter and fresh, floral fragrance leave you feeling refreshed, nourished, and completely indulgent, all while being kind to the planet.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

The Honest Company Organic Cotton Dry Wipes, 48 Wipes (Pack of 4)
The Honest Company Organic Cotton Dry Wipes are soft, gentle, and perfect for all your little messes—whether it’s a baby’s delicate skin or a quick clean-up on the go. Made with love and organic cotton, they’re the eco-friendly way to stay fresh and clean.
$49.23 on Amazon

 

All Natural Loofah Sponge
Treat yourself (or a loved one) to the ultimate bath time experience with this soft, all-natural loofah. Eco-friendly luxury in every scrub.
$34.99 on Amazon
You may also like:

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber – $42.99

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo – $156.99

Natural Loofah Sponge Exfoliating Body Scrubber – $15.99

 

Hand Sanitizer
This hand sanitizer from Saje is a refreshing citrusy spray that kills harmful bacteria while keeping your hands soft and hydrated. Clean, healthy, and gentle – it’s the perfect way to stay fresh on the go.
$12 at Saje
More Recommendations

 

Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner
Sal Suds sparkles with the natural power of fir and spruce, delivering a deep clean for everything from dishes to floors and laundry, all while being gentle on your skin.
$23.99 at well.ca
Shadazzle Natural All Purpose Cleaner and Polish
Shadazzle is a versatile powerhouse that tackles everything from stainless steel appliances to delicate jewelry, ensuring every surface shines. Whether it’s your marble countertops, glass shower doors, porcelain sinks, or even your car wheels, Shadazzle makes cleaning easy and streak-free, while protecting your precious items with its gentle, non-abrasive formula.
$28.5 on Amazon

 

Tru Earth Compact Dry Laundry Detergent Sheets, Bulk, up to 768 Loads (384 Sheets)
Ready to stock up on your favourite laundry detergent sheets? These sheets are compact in size, yet mighty in cleaning power, and are perfect for everyday laundry or travel.
$149 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

ATTITUDE Deodorant – $11.99

Simple Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner Strips – $14.99

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth – $12.99

