Everything we’re buying from Mejuri’s Stacking Event Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’ve been eyeing Mejuri’s signature stackables, now is your golden moment. The Toronto-based brand is hosting its beloved Stacking Event Sale, with 15 per cent off sitewide (and select styles at 20 per cent off!) when you spend $150 or more. It’s happening now through Sunday, April 27, online and in-store–aka the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some sparkle.
Known for their modern, everyday-luxe jewellery, Mejuri has built a cult following with its recycled gold, conflict-free diamonds, and direct-to-you prices. From dainty rings to bold chains, everything’s made to mix, match and wear on repeat. Whether you’re just starting your stack or eyeing your next heirloom, this is the sale you don’t want to miss.
Comments