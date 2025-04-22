Everything we’re buying from Mejuri’s Stacking Event Sale

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve been eyeing Mejuri’s signature stackables, now is your golden moment. The Toronto-based brand is hosting its beloved Stacking Event Sale, with 15 per cent off sitewide (and select styles at 20 per cent off!) when you spend $150 or more. It’s happening now through Sunday, April 27, online and in-store–aka the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some sparkle.

Known for their modern, everyday-luxe jewellery, Mejuri has built a cult following with its recycled gold, conflict-free diamonds, and direct-to-you prices. From dainty rings to bold chains, everything’s made to mix, match and wear on repeat. Whether you’re just starting your stack or eyeing your next heirloom, this is the sale you don’t want to miss.

Thin Dôme Ring A sculptural essential, this sleek dome ring brings understated shine to your stack–wear it solo or layered with textured bands. $380 at Mejuri

Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace This sleek, flat chain lays elegantly against the skin, catching the light with every movement. Its refined silhouette makes it a layering hero, yet it’s bold enough to stand alone. $227.80 at Mejuri

Pave Diamond Bar Bracelet Delicate yet dazzling, we’re obsessed with this bracelet’s subtle sparkle of pavé-set diamonds that catch the light just so. Add it to your thriving wrist stack collection before it’s gone. $635.80 at Mejuri

Puffy Charlotte Hoops An elevated everyday earring, these puffy hoops feature fluid, organic curves that hug your earlobes just right, adding an artistic edge to your jewellery rotation. $128 at Mejuri

Duet Mixed Ear Cuff Get the illusion of a double piercing without the commitment. This ear cuff combines gold vermeil and sterling silver for a contemporary mixed-metal look that slides on with ease. $68 at Mejuri

Diamond Letter Charm Add a personal sparkle to your chain. This dainty charm features pavé-set diamonds forming the letter of your choice, making an elegant way to celebrate yourself or someone you love. $210.80 at Mejuri

