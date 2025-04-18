SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Vitruvi

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 18, 2025 11:00 pm
1 min read
Vitruvi brand highlight
From essential oils to sleek, modern diffusers, humidifiers and more.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series—this time, we’re cozying up with Vancouver-born brand Vitruvi, best known for their TikTok-viral Stone Diffuser. With a mission to eliminate the toxic ingredients often found in traditional air care and home scents, Vitruvi blends clean design with cleaner ingredients. The brand was founded by siblings Sara and Sean Panton, who grew up in a small oceanside town on Vancouver Island. Surrounded by nature, they developed an early appreciation for natural ingredients and sustainable living–an ethos that now informs every aspect of Vitruvi’s wellness-focused creations.

What started with a collection of high-quality essential oils has evolved into a full line of thoughtfully designed products, including elegant diffusers, ultrasonic humidifiers and home scenting systems that double as decor. Whether you’re setting the mood for a cozy night in or looking to refresh your space with subtle, non-toxic scents, Vitruvi offers everything you need to elevate your environment–and your self-care routine.

Lavender Essential Oil
Lavender Essential Oil
For slow evenings at home, enjoy a dose of tranquility with this luxe lavender essential oil. Pour a few drops into your diffuser and enjoy the peace and calm that follows.
$21.99 at Vitruvi

 

Push Plug-In Wall Diffuser
This sleek plug-in wall diffuser is equipped with adjustable scent strength, scenting up to 200 square feet for over 500 hours. The easy-swap cartridges make for a simple way to refresh any space.
$39.99 at Vitruvi

 

Stone Diffuser
A diffuser that doubles as elegant décor–there’s a reason it’s a fan-favourite. Naturally scent your home for up to eight hours and enjoy peace of mind with a lifetime warranty.
$119.2 on Amazon (was $149) $123.19 on Vitruvi (was $153.99)
You may also like:

Cleverfy Shower Steamers – $34.99

The Work Wellness Deck – $27.09

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99

Air Waterless Diffuser
Air Waterless Diffuser
No water, no heat–only cold air technology that reaches up to 1500 square feet for a safely-scented space. Mess-free refills make refreshing your space a breeze.
$169.99 at Vitruvi
More Recommendations

 

Cloud Humidifier
This whisper-quiet and ultra-chic cloud humidifier is the perfect bedside companion. Continuous cool mist hydrates skin and hair, while the light-free night mode makes it blend into the background, so you can sleep soundly and wake up refreshed.
$223.2 on Amazon (was $279) $286.99 at Vitruvi
Vitruvi Best Sleep Bundle
Best Sleep Bundle
Drift into deep, restful sleep with the Best Sleep Bundle–a curated set of Vitruvi’s bestselling wellness essentials. From the whisper-quiet Cloud Humidifier to soothing lavender oil, it’s everything you need to create the ultimate wind-down ritual.
$423 on Vitruvi (was $563.97)

 

Want more Canadian brand discoveries? Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest finds. And if there’s a brand you’d love to see featured in our series, drop us a note at thecurator@corusent.com–we love a good recommendation.

 

You may also like:

Neck Massager with Heat – $49.99

Blume SuperBelly Gut Health Hydration Packets – $28.80

Magnesium Oil Spray – $11.96

More from The Curator
