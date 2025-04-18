Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Vitruvi

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series—this time, we’re cozying up with Vancouver-born brand Vitruvi, best known for their TikTok-viral Stone Diffuser. With a mission to eliminate the toxic ingredients often found in traditional air care and home scents, Vitruvi blends clean design with cleaner ingredients. The brand was founded by siblings Sara and Sean Panton, who grew up in a small oceanside town on Vancouver Island. Surrounded by nature, they developed an early appreciation for natural ingredients and sustainable living–an ethos that now informs every aspect of Vitruvi’s wellness-focused creations.
What started with a collection of high-quality essential oils has evolved into a full line of thoughtfully designed products, including elegant diffusers, ultrasonic humidifiers and home scenting systems that double as decor. Whether you’re setting the mood for a cozy night in or looking to refresh your space with subtle, non-toxic scents, Vitruvi offers everything you need to elevate your environment–and your self-care routine.
