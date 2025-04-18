Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Vitruvi

Send this page to someone via email

Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series—this time, we’re cozying up with Vancouver-born brand Vitruvi, best known for their TikTok-viral Stone Diffuser. With a mission to eliminate the toxic ingredients often found in traditional air care and home scents, Vitruvi blends clean design with cleaner ingredients. The brand was founded by siblings Sara and Sean Panton, who grew up in a small oceanside town on Vancouver Island. Surrounded by nature, they developed an early appreciation for natural ingredients and sustainable living–an ethos that now informs every aspect of Vitruvi’s wellness-focused creations.

What started with a collection of high-quality essential oils has evolved into a full line of thoughtfully designed products, including elegant diffusers, ultrasonic humidifiers and home scenting systems that double as decor. Whether you’re setting the mood for a cozy night in or looking to refresh your space with subtle, non-toxic scents, Vitruvi offers everything you need to elevate your environment–and your self-care routine.

Lavender Essential Oil For slow evenings at home, enjoy a dose of tranquility with this luxe lavender essential oil. Pour a few drops into your diffuser and enjoy the peace and calm that follows. $21.99 at Vitruvi

Push Plug-In Wall Diffuser This sleek plug-in wall diffuser is equipped with adjustable scent strength, scenting up to 200 square feet for over 500 hours. The easy-swap cartridges make for a simple way to refresh any space. $39.99 at Vitruvi

Stone Diffuser A diffuser that doubles as elegant décor–there’s a reason it’s a fan-favourite. Naturally scent your home for up to eight hours and enjoy peace of mind with a lifetime warranty. $119.2 on Amazon (was $149) $123.19 on Vitruvi (was $153.99)

Air Waterless Diffuser No water, no heat–only cold air technology that reaches up to 1500 square feet for a safely-scented space. Mess-free refills make refreshing your space a breeze. $169.99 at Vitruvi

Cloud Humidifier This whisper-quiet and ultra-chic cloud humidifier is the perfect bedside companion. Continuous cool mist hydrates skin and hair, while the light-free night mode makes it blend into the background, so you can sleep soundly and wake up refreshed. $223.2 on Amazon (was $279) $286.99 at Vitruvi

Best Sleep Bundle Drift into deep, restful sleep with the Best Sleep Bundle–a curated set of Vitruvi’s bestselling wellness essentials. From the whisper-quiet Cloud Humidifier to soothing lavender oil, it’s everything you need to create the ultimate wind-down ritual. $423 on Vitruvi (was $563.97)

