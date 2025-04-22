Top 6 deals to save big on your outdoor adventures

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Celebrate Earth Day by embracing the great outdoors while saving big on top gear. Whether you’re planning a camping trip with a cozy sleeping bag, exploring new trails on an electric scooter, or enjoying a fun game of pickleball, there are incredible deals to help you gear up without breaking the bank. Check out these amazing outdoor offers and get ready for your next adventure.
Lightweight and durable, these USAPA-approved paddles combine cutting-edge carbon fiber tech with a cushioned ergonomic grip – the perfect match for long-lasting, enjoyable play with friends or family. Grab them while they’re 53% off!
A great quality sleeping bag is a staple for any outdoor lover. Stay cozy in any weather with this waterproof, 3-season sleeping bag, designed to keep you warm from 41-77℉ while being lightweight and easy to carry on all your adventures.
