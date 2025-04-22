Top 6 deals to save big on your outdoor adventures

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrate Earth Day by embracing the great outdoors while saving big on top gear. Whether you’re planning a camping trip with a cozy sleeping bag, exploring new trails on an electric scooter, or enjoying a fun game of pickleball, there are incredible deals to help you gear up without breaking the bank. Check out these amazing outdoor offers and get ready for your next adventure.

Electric Scooter Get ready to zip through your day with this a high-powered, 350W motor scooter that’s as fun as it is fast, offering a smooth ride, unbeatable comfort, and a sustainable way to travel. $299.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 Lightweight and durable, these USAPA-approved paddles combine cutting-edge carbon fiber tech with a cushioned ergonomic grip – the perfect match for long-lasting, enjoyable play with friends or family. Grab them while they’re 53% off! $47.49 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Columbia Womens Newton Ridge Lightweight Waterproof Hiking Boot Tackle the toughest trails in comfort and style with the Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot, featuring advanced traction and a cushioned midsole for all-day support. $54.2 on Amazon (was $160)

Sleeping Bag A great quality sleeping bag is a staple for any outdoor lover. Stay cozy in any weather with this waterproof, 3-season sleeping bag, designed to keep you warm from 41-77℉ while being lightweight and easy to carry on all your adventures. $28.85 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Mens Workout Tank Tops Stay cool, dry, and stylish during every workout with this lightweight, breathable tank top – perfect for any active adventure. $17.1 on Amazon (was $37.99)

Air Mattress Queen with Built in Pump Set up and relax in no time with our speedy inflation mattress, inflating in just 2 minutes for quick comfort wherever you are. $75.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

