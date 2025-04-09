Everything you need to pretty up your patio

Send this page to someone via email

Whether your outdoor space is already pressure-washed and primed for the upcoming best summer ever or you’re just beginning to bring things back to life–here’s to helping your 2025 backyard golden hours be that extra little bit more spectacular (and amazing).

Sitting Pretty

We can all agree on this one. Outdoor seating? Critical. Choose chairs you love.

Hanging Egg Chairs I’ve had a pair of sand-hued egg chairs from CB2 hanging on my covered patios for the past five years, and they’ve been an absolute home run. Unlike mine, this version can easily be moved indoors during the off-season. $299.99 on Amazon

Jericho Sling Chair The sleek Jericho sling chair from Canadian furniture brand Rove Concepts folds up easily and is made from a kind of bullet-proof faux wicker. Note: prepare to be leaning back, not sitting upright in this movie star ride. $369 at Rove Concepts

Folding Lounge Chair There’s something very NoCal meets Provence about this low-riding, foldable lounge chair from the Vancouver brand Article. Smartly priced, super elegant. $269 at Article

Light My Fire

Quietly and when no one was paying attention, the fire pit industry (and its pricing) went into fifth gear. You can now spend upwards of $5000 for an outdoor flame fit for a king. Much like good jeans and a simple white tee – let’s just bring it back to basics, for a minute.

Outside Campfire I’ve often thought that campsite fire bowls are the most genius design. Circular, steel and movable. Boom. Here’s your homespun version. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Low-Profile Firepit If you’re craving a pit that’s more bespoke but still rooted in the concept of practical design, consider this stunner from Muskoka Fire Pit. Made from recycled propane tanks right here in Canada and fashioned from thick steel, this Windswept Trees version is 30” in diameter and approx. 18” in height. $725 at Muskoka Firepits

Fire Table From Chesterman Beach in Tofino to a back deck in Halifax, this smokeless bonfire pit by Solo Stove is highly rated (and super cool). $399 at Canadian Tire

Stanbroil Tumbled Lava Rock Spruce up your faithful old fire table from years past with some smooth, modern fire rocks. More aesthetically pleasing than the red clay pebbles that often come included, these versions can also withstand temperatures of up to 1100 degrees Celsius. $33.99 on Amazon

Easy Does It

It’s that time of year when West Coasters lace up for their annual power washing marathon to blast off the green rainforest sludge from Every. Outdoor. Surface. Herewith? A few easy patio décor solutions that are refreshingly low maintenance.

Inner Circle Outdoor Lounge Chair (Set of Four) Stackable, durable and sleek, I heart the playful design of the Inner Circle lounge chair from Vancouver’s Sundays. Available in Fern, Lemon, Moon and Cinnamon (all shown). $780 at Sundays

Beizelte 10FT String Light Poles Because stringing up globe lights along a steep roof line or suspending them magically above the garden can be soul-crushing (and life-risking). I’m all about the plug-and-play light stands, now. I like that these versions are suitable for both hard and soft-scaping, making them extra versatile. $79.99 on Amazon

Orb Side Table A side table that’s just as pretty for the patio as it is for the living room. I’m swooning for the Orb, fashioned from walnut acacia wood and defined by a retro, rounded silhouette. $239 at Rove Concepts

