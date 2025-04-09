Everything you need to pretty up your patio

Whether your outdoor space is already pressure-washed and primed for the upcoming best summer ever or you’re just beginning to bring things back to life–here’s to helping your 2025 backyard golden hours be that extra little bit more spectacular (and amazing).
Sitting Pretty
We can all agree on this one. Outdoor seating? Critical. Choose chairs you love.
I’ve had a pair of sand-hued egg chairs from CB2 hanging on my covered patios for the past five years, and they’ve been an absolute home run. Unlike mine, this version can easily be moved indoors during the off-season.
The sleek Jericho sling chair from Canadian furniture brand Rove Concepts folds up easily and is made from a kind of bullet-proof faux wicker. Note: prepare to be leaning back, not sitting upright in this movie star ride.
Quietly and when no one was paying attention, the fire pit industry (and its pricing) went into fifth gear. You can now spend upwards of $5000 for an outdoor flame fit for a king. Much like good jeans and a simple white tee – let’s just bring it back to basics, for a minute.
If you’re craving a pit that’s more bespoke but still rooted in the concept of practical design, consider this stunner from Muskoka Fire Pit. Made from recycled propane tanks right here in Canada and fashioned from thick steel, this Windswept Trees version is 30” in diameter and approx. 18” in height.
Spruce up your faithful old fire table from years past with some smooth, modern fire rocks. More aesthetically pleasing than the red clay pebbles that often come included, these versions can also withstand temperatures of up to 1100 degrees Celsius.
It’s that time of year when West Coasters lace up for their annual power washing marathon to blast off the green rainforest sludge from Every. Outdoor. Surface. Herewith? A few easy patio décor solutions that are refreshingly low maintenance.
Because stringing up globe lights along a steep roof line or suspending them magically above the garden can be soul-crushing (and life-risking). I’m all about the plug-and-play light stands, now. I like that these versions are suitable for both hard and soft-scaping, making them extra versatile.
Comments