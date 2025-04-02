The ultimate outdoor upgrades for your home

Send this page to someone via email

Birds are chirping, pale pink tree buds are about to pop–now’s the time to add a little spit ‘n polish to your front stoop. Whether your entrance is expansive and covered or a basic, walk-up apartment-style entry, it’s all in the details for this TMS make-it-pretty mission.

You've got mail

Who cares how many of your bank statements are now delivered electronically, there’s something so charming (and convenient) about the perfect post box.

Urban Mailbox I love the desert hue of this mailbox, a collab between celebrated Québec lighting brand Luminaire Authentik and Canadian retailer Simons. Also available in Glossy Barista and Glossy Canyon. $180 at Simons

Mailboxes for Outside Wall Mount And here’s your less expensive dupe. Extra points for the gold French tip to match your manicure. $59 on Amazon

Locking Mailbox If something that locks and can accommodate larger envelopes is in order, consider a departure from basic black with something fresh, white and well-priced – like this version. And I dig the viewfinder! $35.99 on Amazon

Package Delivery Boxes In my Vancouver beach neighbourhood, Porch Pirate is an actual job title. This next level locking mailbox (translation: bank vault) is perfect for those of us who receive a large amount of box-style deliveries–that we actually want to receive. $180.99 on Amazon

What's your number?

I’ve always had a thing for handsome house numbers. They can take an entrance from 0 to 100 faster than any other exterior improvement, and for a comparable drop in the budget bucket.

Contemporary Door Number These individual house numbers are 9” tall, made in Canada and have a contemporary ‘floating’ effect. $48 at Simons

Floating Stainless Steel Address Four inches smaller than the above Simons version, but same effect–and wallet friendlier. $9.99 on Amazon

House Numbers Looking for a one-and-done? Meet the solar powered, light-up address plaque. Boom. Done. $39.99 on Amazon

Meet and greet

We can all agree that this rooster is awesome, but what is also awesome is the layered effect of these front door mats. One is washable and eye-pleasing, the other is rooted in necessity. And while I would personally choose my small mat with no lettering or frills, the concept is still high impact.

Black and Beige Front Door Mat Available in a variety of sizes, this washable cotton mat will work for indoor/outdoor, balconies, kitchen, you name it. And who doesn’t love a stripe? $23.99 on Amazon

Marais Outdoor Low Planter - Khaki Green A plant stand at the front door says ‘nice people live here’. This version from Article is called the Marais and comes in a taller design – as well as taupe and black options. $179 at Article

CANVAS Market Round Hand Woven Basket A completely charming and low-cost addition to any covered front entrance is housing your pot inside a basket. Also a clever use for market totes with minor wear or holes that are no longer suitable to carry. This Canadian Tire tote can garage an unsightly pot and add texture and warmth to any front door-scape. $24.99 at Canadian Tire

