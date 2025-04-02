The ultimate outdoor upgrades for your home

Birds are chirping, pale pink tree buds are about to pop–now’s the time to add a little spit ‘n polish to your front stoop. Whether your entrance is expansive and covered or a basic, walk-up apartment-style entry, it’s all in the details for this TMS make-it-pretty mission.
You've got mail
Who cares how many of your bank statements are now delivered electronically, there’s something so charming (and convenient) about the perfect post box.
If something that locks and can accommodate larger envelopes is in order, consider a departure from basic black with something fresh, white and well-priced – like this version. And I dig the viewfinder!
In my Vancouver beach neighbourhood, Porch Pirate is an actual job title. This next level locking mailbox (translation: bank vault) is perfect for those of us who receive a large amount of box-style deliveries–that we actually want to receive.
We can all agree that this rooster is awesome, but what is also awesome is the layered effect of these front door mats. One is washable and eye-pleasing, the other is rooted in necessity. And while I would personally choose my small mat with no lettering or frills, the concept is still high impact.
A completely charming and low-cost addition to any covered front entrance is housing your pot inside a basket. Also a clever use for market totes with minor wear or holes that are no longer suitable to carry. This Canadian Tire tote can garage an unsightly pot and add texture and warmth to any front door-scape.
