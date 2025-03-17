The Great Canadian Clean-Up: A week of decluttering, cleaning & organizing

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There’s nothing quite like a deep clean to reset your space, whether you’re spring cleaning, decluttering, or gearing up for a big move. But let’s be honest—cleaning can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re tackling years’ worth of stuff. That’s why having the right tools can make all the difference.
I’ve rounded up some game-changing products that will make your cleaning routine easier and help you stay organized, efficient and maybe even a little excited about the process (yes, really).
Reach new heights with a telescoping ladder
Every home has those “out of reach” spots that seem impossible to clean—ceiling corners, overhead light fixtures, or the top shelf of your kitchen cabinets. The problem? Traditional ladders are bulky, and step stools don’t always cut it.
Give your rugs & carpets a deep clean
Your vacuum does a great job at sucking up dirt, but let’s be real—it only gets the surface. Over time, pet dander, body oils, spills, and grime sink deep into the fibers, leaving your carpets looking (and smelling) less than fresh.
Never lose track of your storage again with QR code bins
Picture this: You’re digging through 10 bins in the basement trying to find that one holiday serving platter or your winter gloves. What a waste of time!
Moving stickers: The ultimate packing hack
Moving is stressful enough without trying to remember which box goes where. That’s where these moving stickers come in.
Ditch the clunky drying rack with space-saving air drying solutions
Air drying clothes is great for delicates, athletic wear, and extending the life of your wardrobe, but bulky drying racks can take over your laundry room (or worse—your hallway).
Two genius alternatives? A ceiling-mounted drying rack that operates with a pulley system (so cool, right?), and a wall-mounted drying rack that folds away when not in use. If you’re tired of tripping over your drying rack or constantly moving it out of the way, these options will save you so much space.
The mighty crevice brush: Because dirt hides in the weirdest places
If you love a thorough clean, this tool is for you.
Command hooks & grippers: The secret to an organized broom closet
If your broom closet is a chaotic mess of mops, brooms, and vacuum attachments falling over each other, it’s time for an easy fix.
The Great Canadian Clean-Up is all about refreshing, decluttering, and setting yourself up for an organized space. Whether you’re deep cleaning before a move, tackling spring cleaning, or just want to make your home feel better, these tools will help you clean faster, store smarter, and stay organized longer. So grab your QR labels, telescoping ladder, and that ridiculously satisfying crevice brush—and let’s do this!
