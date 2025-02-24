Here’s how to keep small and large appliances fresh & functional

Send this page to someone via email

Appliances only work well if we take good care of them, and when we do, they’ll last for years. Every appliance has specific cleaning needs, and staying on top of them ensures they function at their best. But caring for these can be complex at times, so I’ve created a simple guide that reviews the products, tools and techniques for some common appliances.

Here's how to clean your toaster

Always begin by making sure the toaster (or any small appliance!) is unplugged and cooled down before cleaning.

1. Glass door cleaning

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Use a wet Magic Eraser Ultra Foamy (this one specifically works best for this job in my experience) to clean the toaster oven glass. Many brands recommend using a Magic Eraser specifically. $14.11 on Amazon

2. Crumb tray

Regularly remove and clean the crumb tray using a Magic Eraser or warm soapy water. The more crumbs and burnt drippings land here, the stinkier your toaster will become.

3. Interior cleaning

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Spray Dawn PowerWash inside the toaster and scrub with a soft sponge. Rinse product away with a damp cloth. $6 on Amazon

4. Rack cleaning

Soak the rack overnight in hot water with a dishwasher tablet and scrub clean the next day.

Say goodbye to smelly laundry

A common complaint is that washing machines start to smell musty, which can transfer to clothing and towels and lead to mold in the gasket and detergent tray. Here’s how to prevent it:

1. Keep it open

Leave the washer door and detergent tray slightly open between washes.

2. Monthly deep clean

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets Run a tub clean cycle (in an empty tub) using a washing machine cleaning tablet like Affresh to break down soap scum. It’s so easy, pop it in, run the cycle, walk away! $17.22 on Amazon

3. Moldy rubber gasket?

Washing Machine Cleaning Gel Apply a rubber gasket cleaning gel to a dry gasket, let it sit for 5-8 hours, then wipe off and run a tub clean cycle. This product is effective at breaking through very tough mold and staining. $19.99 on Amazon

Overhead exhaust fan: Grease be gone!

These filters work hard to remove grease and odours from your kitchen, and they need regular cleaning to function properly. Remember, there’s the filter, and the exhaust hood and fan itself that need to be cleaned. If you’ve never tackled this before, prepare: it might look like a sticky, creepy cave up there!

1. Spray away

2. Let it sit

Wait several minutes until the grease starts to budge, then scrub with a soft-bristle brush.

3. Rinse and dry

4. Surrounding areas (hood and fan)

Blot up any grease with a paper towel.

5. Spray with degreaser

Let it sit for several minutes until grease starts to budge, then scrub with a sponge and wipe clean. Rinse if necessary.

6. Replace filter

Bagean Stove Hood Vent Filter If the filter is beyond cleaning, replace it with the correct make and model (this is an example). $21.72 on Amazon (was $23.12)

More essential appliance cleaning tasks

Dryer Vent Cleaning

Use a dryer vent brush (either manually or attached to a drill) to clean out built-up lint.

Follow up with a dryer cycle to blast out loosened debris.

Clean the lint trap slot with a slender brush and vacuum using the crevice tool.

Dishwasher Cleaning

Remove and scrub the dishwasher filter if accessible, using dish soap and a toothbrush.

Use a dishwasher cleaning tablet once a month on an empty cycle.

Wash the gasket and frame with soapy water.

Fridge Water and Air Filter Replacement

Change both the water filter and air filter twice a year for fresh-tasting ice and water and odour-free food.

Order the correct filter based on your fridge’s make and model.

Set a reminder in your calendar to keep up with this maintenance.

By following these simple cleaning steps, you’ll keep your appliances running efficiently and extend their lifespan. A little maintenance goes a long way toward ensuring your appliances continue to perform at their best!