SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

The Great Canadian Clean Up: Closet edition

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted March 26, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Closet clean up - Canada View image in full screen
Ready, set, declutter!.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Time for your closet to spring forward? Let’s unify your hangers, sort by style and colour, purge those cardi-wraps (yes, two is too many) and let the healing begin.

Ready, set, declutter!

 

Order in the court

Keep that gorgeous collection of rose-coloured sunnies within easy reach.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Sunglass Display Holder
Whether you prefer your frames stored flat or vertically, a lucite eyewear organizer is a game changer.
$15.99 on Amazon

 

Umbra Garment Rack
Bellwood Garment Rack
Voted Best Garment Rack of 2024 by Apartment Therapy, I own (and love) the oak-toned version of this multifunctional organizer by Canadian brand Umbra.
$250 at Umbra

 

Hat Organizer
Finally. Therapy for your ballcap collection you never (ever) thought possible.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Stackable Space Saving Container
Easy view, dust-free and your closet will vibe like a chic boutique. Stackable shoe condos for the win.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

Adjustable Organizer Bookshelf
Adjustable purse and handbag dividers that either separate or affix together = heaven.
$18.89 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer – $45

Story continues below advertisement

Laundry Drying Rack – $42.48

Two-Tier Multi-Purpose Bathroom Under Sink Organizers – $39.97

Black Velvet Clothes Hangers – $32.39

Fabric Storage Baskets – $30.59

 

More Recommendations

Clean. Up. Your. Room.

The one constant with organizing children’s books, crafts, toys, clothing and junk-in-general? You will be chasing household order until the day they move out (assuming they ever plan on leaving).

 

Basket Storage
Basket Storage
High style, foldable crates in happy shades that actually look cool all over your house – and you’ll use long after toddler-hood ends. I’ve used these foldable, candy-toned containers from Canadian retailer Simons everywhere from linen closets to powder rooms.
$95 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hanging Closet Organizers
Meet the cost-effective alternative to ga-jillion dollar millwork. These hanging organizers are sturdy, modular and multi-purpose. And I love the drawers!
$56 on Amazon (was $69.97)

 

Closet Deodorizer
Closet Deodorizer
Long a secret of French fashionistas, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to these highly absorbent diatomite deodorizers for a freshly scented wardrobe walk-in.
$25 at Simons

 

You may also like:

Foldable Fabric Closet Storage – $26.99

Story continues below advertisement

Closet Lights – $28.99

Cotton Rope Laundry Hamper – $30.59

Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets – $25.96

Mini Bluetooth Label Maker – $21.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices