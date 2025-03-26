The Great Canadian Clean Up: Closet edition

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Time for your closet to spring forward? Let’s unify your hangers, sort by style and colour, purge those cardi-wraps (yes, two is too many) and let the healing begin.
Ready, set, declutter!
Order in the court
Keep that gorgeous collection of rose-coloured sunnies within easy reach.
High style, foldable crates in happy shades that actually look cool all over your house – and you’ll use long after toddler-hood ends. I’ve used these foldable, candy-toned containers from Canadian retailer Simons everywhere from linen closets to powder rooms.
Comments