The Great Canadian Clean Up: Closet edition

Time for your closet to spring forward? Let’s unify your hangers, sort by style and colour, purge those cardi-wraps (yes, two is too many) and let the healing begin.

Ready, set, declutter!

Order in the court

Keep that gorgeous collection of rose-coloured sunnies within easy reach.

Sunglass Display Holder Whether you prefer your frames stored flat or vertically, a lucite eyewear organizer is a game changer. $15.99 on Amazon

Bellwood Garment Rack Voted Best Garment Rack of 2024 by Apartment Therapy, I own (and love) the oak-toned version of this multifunctional organizer by Canadian brand Umbra. $250 at Umbra

Stackable Space Saving Container Easy view, dust-free and your closet will vibe like a chic boutique. Stackable shoe condos for the win. $59.99 on Amazon

Adjustable Organizer Bookshelf Adjustable purse and handbag dividers that either separate or affix together = heaven. $18.89 on Amazon

Clean. Up. Your. Room.

The one constant with organizing children’s books, crafts, toys, clothing and junk-in-general? You will be chasing household order until the day they move out (assuming they ever plan on leaving).

Basket Storage High style, foldable crates in happy shades that actually look cool all over your house – and you’ll use long after toddler-hood ends. I’ve used these foldable, candy-toned containers from Canadian retailer Simons everywhere from linen closets to powder rooms. $95 at Simons

Hanging Closet Organizers Meet the cost-effective alternative to ga-jillion dollar millwork. These hanging organizers are sturdy, modular and multi-purpose. And I love the drawers! $56 on Amazon (was $69.97)

Closet Deodorizer Long a secret of French fashionistas, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to these highly absorbent diatomite deodorizers for a freshly scented wardrobe walk-in. $25 at Simons

