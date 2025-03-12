Elevate your bedtime routine with these stylish finds

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Our never-ending sleep quest for sleep. We’re either wide awake at 3am making grocery lists or yawning at 3pm and counting the minutes until we pull our blackout curtains closed again. Whatever your sleep hygiene–there’s always room to make the journey (and the destination) more chic.
Sleep, but make it cute
You know the feeling of slipping into crisp clean sheets after an everything shower at bedtime? Consider applying the same principles to your sleepwear. Even though you’re winding your day down in this vibe, you’re also just beginning your sleep journey for a full 8 hours (hopefully). So… you might as well look good doing it, non?
I’m dying over the cuteness of these little bunnies. Just in time for spring, these zipper sleepers from the female-founded, Canadian born Bambi and Birdie are made from sustainable bamboo with 100 per cent lead-free zippers.
Vitruvi is a sibling-created, Vancouver-based brand specializing in essential oils, slick stone diffusers and the sexiest cloud humidifiers on the planet (yes, that’s a thing). This Air Waterless Diffuser requires no water or heat, just a Vitruvi Air Scent Refill cartridge.
If you have a water-based diffuser, this all-natural Rest Essential Oils Kit is a bundle of liquid heaven. In addition to adding oils to my diffuser, I sprinkle a few drops of Dusk (or pretty much any scent from this library) into my evening bath.
Soothing nature sounds plus the softest of textures = higher the chance of a stellar slumber.
Thanks to increased blood flow, research shows that sleeping with socks on helps you fall asleep faster – and often for longer. These dreamy Slipper Sock versions are by the Toronto-based Province of Canada.
