Elevate your bedtime routine with these stylish finds

Our never-ending sleep quest for sleep. We’re either wide awake at 3am making grocery lists or yawning at 3pm and counting the minutes until we pull our blackout curtains closed again. Whatever your sleep hygiene–there’s always room to make the journey (and the destination) more chic.

Sleep, but make it cute

You know the feeling of slipping into crisp clean sheets after an everything shower at bedtime? Consider applying the same principles to your sleepwear. Even though you’re winding your day down in this vibe, you’re also just beginning your sleep journey for a full 8 hours (hopefully). So… you might as well look good doing it, non?

Ladies Linen Ruffled Dress There’s something so charming and Provençal about this white linen sleep dress by B.C.’s own Bambi and Birdie. Completely in love. $122 on bambiandbirdie.com

Kindred Bravely Tulip Hem Short Sleeve Maternity & Nursing Pajama Set Loungewear meets zen nursing. You can even throw a trench or car coat over top of this two-piece pregnancy and post-partum lounge set for a quick getaway to the grocery store. $62.48 on Amazon

I’m dying over the cuteness of these little bunnies. Just in time for spring, these zipper sleepers from the female-founded, Canadian born Bambi and Birdie are made from sustainable bamboo with 100 per cent lead-free zippers. $48 on bambiandbirdie.com

Keep the peace

Imagine drifting off in your ivory bouclé cloud bed while inhaling the subtle scents of all-natural lavender and eucalyptus essential oils? Read on, dream weaver.

Air Waterless Diffuser Vitruvi is a sibling-created, Vancouver-based brand specializing in essential oils, slick stone diffusers and the sexiest cloud humidifiers on the planet (yes, that’s a thing). This Air Waterless Diffuser requires no water or heat, just a Vitruvi Air Scent Refill cartridge. $169.99 at Vitruvi

Rest Diffuser Blend Kit If you have a water-based diffuser, this all-natural Rest Essential Oils Kit is a bundle of liquid heaven. In addition to adding oils to my diffuser, I sprinkle a few drops of Dusk (or pretty much any scent from this library) into my evening bath. $45 at Vitruvi

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs There’s a reason these flexible, noise-reducing ear plugs are an Amazon Bestseller – they’re awesome. $39.95 on Amazon

Cozy & oh-so-chic

Soothing nature sounds plus the softest of textures = higher the chance of a stellar slumber.

Thanks to increased blood flow, research shows that sleeping with socks on helps you fall asleep faster – and often for longer. These dreamy Slipper Sock versions are by the Toronto-based Province of Canada. $30 at Province of Canada

Dreamegg White Noise Machine An itty-bitty white noise machine that fits in your pocket? Time to nap in the ferry lineup! Or anywhere! Meet the Dream Egg. $19.99 on Amazon

Luxe Waffle Bath Robe Because what you wear before you slide into bed matters, too. A lot. This mid-length Harmony Luxe Waffle Bath Robe from Tofino Towel Company is a Susie Favourite. $98 at Tofino Towel Company

Bluetooth Sleep Mask Wear this rechargeable Bluetooth sleep mask before bed to help relax your eyes (and mind) with 2 levels of heat. $79.99 on Amazon

Contoured Eye Mask Contoured for eyelash extensions! Who can say no to a sweet sleep mask? $16.16 on Amazon

