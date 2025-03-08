Nutbar founder Kate Taylor Martin shares her top wellness tips

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

“Humans are meant to feel amazing,” explains Nutbar founder Kate Taylor Martin. “We’re meant to go to bed at night and have deep, long, restful sleeps and wake up feeling bright and energized with consistent energy throughout the day.”

In today’s fast-paced world, our nervous systems are constantly under attack—from environmental toxins to digital overload and everyday stressors. Waking up energized can feel like a distant dream and striking a balance may feel impossible, but for Taylor Martin, it all comes down to simple, intentional habits.

As the founder of Nutbar, a beloved superfood café dedicated to nutrient-dense, feel-good food and beverages, Taylor Martin has built a business around the philosophy that what we consume—both physically and mentally—directly impacts our well-being. But beyond food, she believes true wellness extends to nervous system regulation, movement and mindful daily practices that counteract modern stress.

With the recent opening of Nutbar’s fifth location in Midtown Toronto and a sixth on the way in Yorkville this spring, it’s clear that the demand for wellness is only growing. From gentle workouts to simple rituals that bring the body back to balance, we sat down with Taylor Martin to chat about how small shifts in our lives can leave a profound impact.

What does your morning routine look like, and how does it set the tone for your day?

“My morning routine actually starts the night before because I can’t wake up early unless I go to bed early. I try to be in bed by 9 or 9:30 p.m. at the latest so I can wake up around 5 or 5:30 a.m.

One of my tricks for getting up is setting my alarm in my bathroom, so I have to physically get out of bed to turn it off. Before I even realize it, I’m already up and moving. Then I hop into a warm shower and always finish with at least two minutes of freezing cold water. It’s great for so many reasons—physiologically, it has incredible benefits, but I also love the mental challenge. No matter how many times you do it, it never gets easier, so it really builds resilience.

After that, I do some skincare. I love traditional practices that have been around for thousands of years, like gua sha and dry brushing. Then I move into some light movement—nothing intense, just spinal mobility exercises, tapping for lymphatic drainage, and gentle stretching. My favourite quote is, ‘You’re only as young as your spine is limber.’

I also make time for stillness. I live near a park where the sun rises in the east, so I sit facing the sun for about 15 minutes, either meditating or practicing gratitude. Then I head downstairs for a glass of lemon water, followed by my morning matcha, which is non-negotiable. It has Nutbar’s house-made nut milk, ceremonial-grade matcha, medicinal mushrooms for nervous system support, magnesium, and collagen. I drink it slowly, either journaling or just sitting in silence before my kids wake up. That time in the morning, before anyone needs me, helps me feel grounded and ready to take on the day.”

Do you have any non-negotiable wellness habits?

“My morning routine is my biggest non-negotiable. It helps me stack multiple habits at once—movement, stillness, skincare, and nourishing my body. If I get my morning routine in, I feel good for the rest of the day. It’s why I prioritize going to bed early. I’ve noticed that if I skip my routine, I end up in reactive mode instead of feeling in control of my day.”

What are your go-to skincare and haircare products?

“I love Living Libations—it’s a natural, female-founded, Canadian brand. Their Seabuckthorn Oil is my go-to skin tonic at night. Victoria Radford has a face cream called Butter that’s so thick, delicious and amazing. I also swear by SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic—it’s a game-changer.

For makeup, I love Jones Road’s Miracle Balm and foundation for that really glowy finish. Nudestix has these amazing primer sticks that give the skin a hydrated, dewy look.

I keep my hair routine simple. I love Good Juju’s shampoo and conditioner bars because they’re zero-waste and work so well. And THIC’s hair oil is my favourite for shine and frizz control—it’s lightweight but super effective.”

Are there any unexpected beauty or wellness rituals you swear by?

“Honestly, I think the best wellness habits are the simplest ones. We’re seeing all these high-tech innovations, but our bodies actually crave the basics. Deep, conscious breathing throughout the day. Getting outside to watch the sunrise for 10 minutes. Cold exposure—whether it’s a cold shower, a lake plunge, or just splashing your face with cold water. Taking moments of stillness away from screens. A proper wind-down routine at night with herbal tea and dim lighting. These small, free practices can have such a profound impact on overall well-being.”

Are there any wellness or nutrition trends you think are truly game-changing?

“Matcha has totally changed my life. It still has caffeine, but the energy release is slow and steady, without the jitters. It’s calming for the nervous system and easy on the adrenal glands. Monks have used matcha before long meditation sessions, which speaks to its ability to provide clear, focused energy. It’s also packed with antioxidants, which help neutralize free radical damage and support healthy aging. I’ve been drinking matcha every day for about two and a half years, and I’ve noticed such a difference in my energy, focus, and even my skin’s glow.”

Why is nervous system regulation so important, and what simple techniques do you recommend for daily life?

“Right now, my main health focus is nervous system regulation because modern life puts it under constant stress. We’re exposed to so many external factors—toxins in skincare products, pesticides in food, noise pollution, light pollution, and even everyday stressors like traffic or constant digital connection. All of this can keep us in a prolonged state of fight-or-flight, which takes a serious toll on our physical and emotional well-being. It can impact everything from digestion and sleep to overall energy levels and emotional stability.

The key to true health is bringing the body back into balance—restoring that rest-and-digest mode. The good news is that it doesn’t require drastic changes. Small, simple actions can make a huge impact. Deep breathing throughout the day, for example, immediately signals to the body that we’re safe, helping shift us out of a stress response. Being mindful while eating—putting the phone away, chewing slowly, and truly tasting our food—also plays a role in regulating our nervous system. Other effective tools include walking in nature, gentle movement, and mindfulness practices. When people hear these suggestions, they often assume they’ll need to overhaul their entire lifestyle, but even just a few minutes a day can make a real difference.”

Are you into fitness? If so, what kind of workouts do you enjoy?

“I am, but my approach has shifted over the years. I used to do high-intensity workouts, but I found they were too much for my nervous system. Now, I focus on gentler movement. I love at-home workouts—things like 20-minute Pilates sessions or light weight training. I also really enjoy hot yoga and heated strength classes, as long as I’m mindful of my cortisol levels. I no longer do workouts that leave me feeling overly drained, like loud, high-energy classes with people shouting over music. Instead, I prioritize movement that makes me feel good and energized rather than depleted.”

What inspired you to create Nutbar, and how has it evolved since its launch?

“The idea for Nutbar came to me while working in PR and media at St. Michael’s Hospital. Being in a healthcare setting made me realize how important it is to take responsibility for our health. That curiosity led me to enroll at the Institute of Holistic Nutrition, where I learned about nutrient-dense superfoods and how they can help us feel amazing.

Humans are meant to feel amazing. We’re meant to go to bed at night and have deep, long, restful sleeps and wake up feeling bright and energized with consistent energy throughout the day. But so many of us don’t, and a big reason is our diet. Much of what we eat is highly processed, refined, and, honestly, pretty dull. Think about it—so many of our meals are just shades of brown: bagels, muffins, pizzas, pastas. Food should be vibrant, colourful, and nourishing.

I started experimenting with superfoods and creating delicious, nutrient-dense snacks for friends and family. People loved them and kept asking where they could buy them on the go. That’s when the idea for Nutbar started to take shape. It was a slow and steady process—developing recipes, testing them in focus groups, creating a business plan—but we eventually opened our first location in December 2016.

From day one, it was clear that this was something people were looking for. It’s been an incredible journey, and despite challenges like navigating COVID, we’ve continued to grow. We’re now opening our sixth location in Yorkville on April 1st, and we just launched our Midtown location last month. It’s been amazing to see the evolution of our customer base. When we first opened, matcha was still a niche trend. Now, people are asking about the sourcing of our matcha! We’re seeing a much wider range of people prioritizing high-quality, nourishing food, which is exciting.”

Are there any exciting new offerings or future plans for Nutbar?

“Yes! Aside from our new Yorkville location, we’re expanding our bar milk distribution. Soon, customers will be able to order bar milk and all of our wellness products—including matcha, granola, and select beauty and wellness items—directly to their door through our new website. We’re really focused on growing our direct-to-consumer channels to make our products more accessible. There’s a lot to look forward to in the next year!”