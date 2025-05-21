Best bedding for hot days (and sleepless nights)

Send this page to someone via email

Choosing breathable, moisture-wicking, and lightweight materials isn’t just a luxury – it’s a must for staying refreshed and rested during hot days and humid nights. In this guide, we’ll explore the best bedding options designed to keep you cool, cozy, and sleeping soundly no matter how high the temperature climbs.

Full Size 4 Piece Sheet Set Experience ultimate comfort with this 4-piece bed sheet set, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from ultra-soft, breathable brushed microfiber, these sheets fit mattresses up to 16 inch deep and deliver luxurious quality at an affordable price. $37.99 on Amazon (was $57.99)

Percale Bed Sheets These breathable percale sheets from Silk & Snow are crafted in Portugal with organic dyes and a matte, hotel-style finish for a luxurious, cooling sleep. $162 at Silk & Snow

100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets Crafted from premium extra-long staple Egyptian cotton with a luxurious sateen weave, this 4-piece Cal King set boasts deep pockets, breathable softness, and lasting durability for a cool, snug, and restful sleep. $118.99 on Amazon

5 Piece Comforter Set The bedroom just got a whole lot cozier with Lane Linen’s queen comforter set, a perfect blend of pinch pleats and geometric patterns that bring modern elegance to your space. Wrapped in ultra-soft, finely brushed microfiber, this set promises a dreamy, breathable sleep experience – lightweight warmth meets cloud-like comfort, ideal for all seasons. $52.24 on Amazon (was $64.99)

Percale Duvet Cover Woven in Portugal from 100% certified long-staple Egyptian cotton, this breathable percale cover protects your insert and delivers a crisp, cool feel that softens beautifully over time. $231.70 - $308.70 at Parachute

100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Silk pillowcases help reduce wrinkles, frizz, and irritation while promoting healthy sleep. Available in over 35 elegant colours and backed by a 180-day warranty, they’re the perfect upgrade for a luxe bedtime routine. $70.56 on Amazon

Coop Home Goods Eden Cool Adjustable Pillow The Eden pillow combines soft, gel-infused memory foam with breathable microfiber fill and a gusseted design for customizable, edge-to-edge support tailored to your sleep style. Made with fresh, high-quality materials, and includes extra fill so you can adjust loft and firmness exactly how you like. $138 on Amazon

Dyson AM07 White - Fan Powered by air multiplier technology, this Dyson fan delivers smooth, amplified airflow with easy remote control, sleep timer, and gentle oscillation to keep your room perfectly cool all night long. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

