8 must-have maxi dresses for summer 2025

There’s something magical about slipping into a breezy maxi dress on a warm summer day. Picture yourself strolling along a sun-drenched boardwalk, the salty breeze catching the hem of your flowy skirt, or wandering through a vibrant market with a woven tote in hand. Whether you’re vacationing seaside, heading to a garden wedding or planning a charming afternoon picnic, the right maxi dress sets the tone. Ahead, eight summer styles that are sure to become staples in your wardrobe this season.

Maxi Halterneck Dress Perfect for a sunset dinner by the beach or a night out on the town, this scarlet stunner is a guaranteed head-turner. With its breezy silhouette, daring front slit, and low, open back, it’s a sultry vision come to life. $71.99 at H&M

Summer Striped Maxi Dress Nothing says summer quite like a striped maxi. This casual cutie is made for slow strolls through the market, iced coffee in hand. Lightweight and chic, it begs to be paired with a slouchy hobo bag and oversized sunnies. $33.99 on Amazon

Babaton Nouvelle Poplin Dress This A-line number in gorgeous green is a sunny-day dream. With a flattering low back, adjustable straps, and hidden inseam pockets, it’s the perfect pick for looking fabulous while staying cool as the temperature rises. $148 at Aritzia

Women's Casual Loose-Fit Cotton and Linen Maxi Dress Break out the picnic basket and a fresh bouquet of blooms—this gingham linen dress is giving major vintage romance. With its timeless print and breathable silhouette, it’s made for lazy afternoons in the sun. $34.93 on Amazon

Abstract Red Flowers Maxi Dress Got a summer wedding on your calendar? This floral maxi is your perfect plus-one. With its flowing silhouette and dreamy abstract print, it’s a romantic nod to the season without feeling overdone. $29.95 at Simons

PrettyGarden Women's 2025 Summer Flowy Maxi Dress Summer break to the mediterranean, anyone? This breezy beauty is the perfect piece to cool off in on a summer day. With its airy silhouette and striking black piping detail, it exudes elegance. $56.99 on Amazon

Lululemon Sleeveless Pleated Stretch Maxi Dress If a fitted silhouette is more your vibe, this stretchy bodycon maxi delivers. Designed with delicate micro pleats, it hugs in all the right places while still feeling light and breathable. $99 at Lululemon

Women's Smocked Maxi Dress The high-low, ruffled design of this Renaissance-inspired dress will make every step feel like a fairytale. Its romantic silhouette and delicate detailing is both timeless and enchanting. $51.99 on Amazon

