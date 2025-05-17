8 must-have maxi dresses for summer 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There’s something magical about slipping into a breezy maxi dress on a warm summer day. Picture yourself strolling along a sun-drenched boardwalk, the salty breeze catching the hem of your flowy skirt, or wandering through a vibrant market with a woven tote in hand. Whether you’re vacationing seaside, heading to a garden wedding or planning a charming afternoon picnic, the right maxi dress sets the tone. Ahead, eight summer styles that are sure to become staples in your wardrobe this season.
Perfect for a sunset dinner by the beach or a night out on the town, this scarlet stunner is a guaranteed head-turner. With its breezy silhouette, daring front slit, and low, open back, it’s a sultry vision come to life.
Nothing says summer quite like a striped maxi. This casual cutie is made for slow strolls through the market, iced coffee in hand. Lightweight and chic, it begs to be paired with a slouchy hobo bag and oversized sunnies.
This A-line number in gorgeous green is a sunny-day dream. With a flattering low back, adjustable straps, and hidden inseam pockets, it’s the perfect pick for looking fabulous while staying cool as the temperature rises.
Break out the picnic basket and a fresh bouquet of blooms—this gingham linen dress is giving major vintage romance. With its timeless print and breathable silhouette, it’s made for lazy afternoons in the sun.
