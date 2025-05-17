SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
8 must-have maxi dresses for summer 2025

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 17, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
Summer maxi dresses View image in full screen
These summer styles are sure to become staples in your wardrobe.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something magical about slipping into a breezy maxi dress on a warm summer day. Picture yourself strolling along a sun-drenched boardwalk, the salty breeze catching the hem of your flowy skirt, or wandering through a vibrant market with a woven tote in hand. Whether you’re vacationing seaside, heading to a garden wedding or planning a charming afternoon picnic, the right maxi dress sets the tone. Ahead, eight summer styles that are sure to become staples in your wardrobe this season.

 

summer maxi dresses
Maxi Halterneck Dress
Perfect for a sunset dinner by the beach or a night out on the town, this scarlet stunner is a guaranteed head-turner. With its breezy silhouette, daring front slit, and low, open back, it’s a sultry vision come to life.
$71.99 at H&M
Story continues below advertisement

 

Summer Striped Maxi Dress
Nothing says summer quite like a striped maxi. This casual cutie is made for slow strolls through the market, iced coffee in hand. Lightweight and chic, it begs to be paired with a slouchy hobo bag and oversized sunnies.
$33.99 on Amazon

 

Babaton Nouvelle Poplin Dress
This A-line number in gorgeous green is a sunny-day dream. With a flattering low back, adjustable straps, and hidden inseam pockets, it’s the perfect pick for looking fabulous while staying cool as the temperature rises.
$148 at Aritzia

 

Women's Casual Loose-Fit Cotton and Linen Maxi Dress
Break out the picnic basket and a fresh bouquet of blooms—this gingham linen dress is giving major vintage romance. With its timeless print and breathable silhouette, it’s made for lazy afternoons in the sun.
$34.93 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

Women’s Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim – $36.99

Suede Hobo Bag – $26.99

 

Summer maxi dresses
Abstract Red Flowers Maxi Dress
Got a summer wedding on your calendar? This floral maxi is your perfect plus-one. With its flowing silhouette and dreamy abstract print, it’s a romantic nod to the season without feeling overdone.
$29.95 at Simons
More Recommendations

 

PrettyGarden Women's 2025 Summer Flowy Maxi Dress
Summer break to the mediterranean, anyone? This breezy beauty is the perfect piece to cool off in on a summer day. With its airy silhouette and striking black piping detail, it exudes elegance.
$56.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

summer maxi dresses
Lululemon Sleeveless Pleated Stretch Maxi Dress
If a fitted silhouette is more your vibe, this stretchy bodycon maxi delivers. Designed with delicate micro pleats, it hugs in all the right places while still feeling light and breathable.
$99 at Lululemon

 

Women's Smocked Maxi Dress
The high-low, ruffled design of this Renaissance-inspired dress will make every step feel like a fairytale. Its romantic silhouette and delicate detailing is both timeless and enchanting.
$51.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Lucky Brand Women’s Garston Flat Sandal – $78.53

Story continues below advertisement

Aldo Women’s Oceradiax Cross Body Bag – $82.67

Swarovski Matrix Hoop Earrings – $199

