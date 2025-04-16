10 chic and functional spring shoes for the whole family

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As the weather finally starts to warm up, it’s time to step into spring with the latest and greatest in footwear. Planning morning walks with the fam? No problem. Need cute sandals for springtime picnics with the little one? We’ve got you! From sporty go-tos like New Balance and Under Armour, to kid-friendly favourites like Native Shoes (perfect for running wild), and even stylish heels that are actually comfy – you’ll find all the spring-ready kicks you need right here. Read on for the must-haves of the season!
These sleek running shoes are built for speed and everyday wear, with charged cushioning for impact protection and all-day comfort. Features breathable mesh, durable overlays, and eco-friendly materials.
Looking for something for those laid-back spring days? These sandals for men feature arch support and adjustable buckle straps for the ultimate comfort. Built with a durable EVA outsole and made from natural contoured cork, they’re perfect for season-long fun.
Meet the ultimate adventure buddy – lightweight, breezy, and easy to clean, these shoes are made for non-stop fun from backyard to beach. With a comfy slip-on style and kid-friendly design, they’re perfect for little explorers on the go. Available in a wide range of fun colours.
The New Balance sneaker trend is going strong this spring, and the iconic 530s are leading the pack. Loved for their clean design and all-day comfort, these fan-favourite kicks are a must-have for your spring weather wardrobe.
These sweet crochet Mary Jane flats are the perfect finishing touch for your little one’s springtime outfits. Handcrafted with a soft cotton upper and finished with a flexible rubber gripper sole, they’re ideal for first steps or special occasions. Pair them with dresses, leggings, or rompers.
Comments