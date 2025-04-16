SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

10 chic and functional spring shoes for the whole family

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 16, 2025 6:48 pm
1 min read
spring shoes View image in full screen
As the weather finally starts to warm up, it’s time to step into spring with the latest and greatest in footwear.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the weather finally starts to warm up, it’s time to step into spring with the latest and greatest in footwear. Planning morning walks with the fam? No problem. Need cute sandals for springtime picnics with the little one? We’ve got you! From sporty go-tos like New Balance and Under Armour, to kid-friendly favourites like Native Shoes (perfect for running wild), and even stylish heels that are actually comfy – you’ll find all the spring-ready kicks you need right here. Read on for the must-haves of the season!

 

Sam Edelman Terra Slingback
With its shearling upper and low block heel, the Sam Edelman Terra Slingback is elegant and chic. This timeless silhouette is perfect for dressing up or down, and elevates any spring ensemble.
$185.83 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

UA Charged Assert 10
These sleek running shoes are built for speed and everyday wear, with charged cushioning for impact protection and all-day comfort. Features breathable mesh, durable overlays, and eco-friendly materials.
$71.25 at Under Armour

 

Toddler Girls Sandals
These adorable toddler sandals feature sweet bows or flowers, making every step feel special while keeping her comfy with soft padding and a secure grip.
$27.99 on Amazon

 

Steve Madden Slinky Black Platform Slides
Slip into nostalgia with these platform’s from Steve Madden — the iconic ’90s shoe. With its stretchy upper and playful vibe, it’s the perfect throwback for a bit of extra fun – and height!
$90 at Steve Madden
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fitory Men's Sandals
Looking for something for those laid-back spring days? These sandals for men feature arch support and adjustable buckle straps for the ultimate comfort. Built with a durable EVA outsole and made from natural contoured cork, they’re perfect for season-long fun.
$49.98 on Amazon

 

Native Jefferson Child
Meet the ultimate adventure buddy – lightweight, breezy, and easy to clean, these shoes are made for non-stop fun from backyard to beach. With a comfy slip-on style and kid-friendly design, they’re perfect for little explorers on the go. Available in a wide range of fun colours.
$37.99 on Amazon (was $50)

 

New Balance sneakers
New Balance 530 Women's Sneaker
The New Balance sneaker trend is going strong this spring, and the iconic 530s are leading the pack. Loved for their clean design and all-day comfort, these fan-favourite kicks are a must-have for your spring weather wardrobe.
$130.00 at Browns Shoes
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

You may also like:

Nova Mocha Mousse – $49.99

Jan & Jul Girls’ UPF 50 Waterproof Sun-Hat – $28.99

Coppertone Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 Duo Pack – $27.97

 

Men's ASICS GEL-Kinetic Fluent
With its sleek design, durable outsole, and responsive technology, these Asics shoes deliver gel comfort and stability for whatever the day brings.
$240.00 at Foot Locker

 

Kids Crochet Mary Jane Flats
These sweet crochet Mary Jane flats are the perfect finishing touch for your little one’s springtime outfits. Handcrafted with a soft cotton upper and finished with a flexible rubber gripper sole, they’re ideal for first steps or special occasions. Pair them with dresses, leggings, or rompers.
$38.00 at Gap Canada (was $64.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Your little ballers will feel like pros in the Nike Court Borough Low Recraft, designed for comfort, durability, and a sustainable style that lets them play hard and look good.
$44.00 at Foot Locker (was $55.00)

You may also like:

Toddler Boys’ & Girls’ 10 Pack Cotton Crew Socks – $25.99

Polarized Sunglasses – $22.00

Nike Men’s Baseball Hat – $39.99

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices