10 chic and functional spring shoes for the whole family

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the weather finally starts to warm up, it’s time to step into spring with the latest and greatest in footwear. Planning morning walks with the fam? No problem. Need cute sandals for springtime picnics with the little one? We’ve got you! From sporty go-tos like New Balance and Under Armour, to kid-friendly favourites like Native Shoes (perfect for running wild), and even stylish heels that are actually comfy – you’ll find all the spring-ready kicks you need right here. Read on for the must-haves of the season!

Sam Edelman Terra Slingback With its shearling upper and low block heel, the Sam Edelman Terra Slingback is elegant and chic. This timeless silhouette is perfect for dressing up or down, and elevates any spring ensemble. $185.83 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

UA Charged Assert 10 These sleek running shoes are built for speed and everyday wear, with charged cushioning for impact protection and all-day comfort. Features breathable mesh, durable overlays, and eco-friendly materials. $71.25 at Under Armour

Toddler Girls Sandals These adorable toddler sandals feature sweet bows or flowers, making every step feel special while keeping her comfy with soft padding and a secure grip. $27.99 on Amazon

Steve Madden Slinky Black Platform Slides Slip into nostalgia with these platform’s from Steve Madden — the iconic ’90s shoe. With its stretchy upper and playful vibe, it’s the perfect throwback for a bit of extra fun – and height! $90 at Steve Madden

Story continues below advertisement

Fitory Men's Sandals Looking for something for those laid-back spring days? These sandals for men feature arch support and adjustable buckle straps for the ultimate comfort. Built with a durable EVA outsole and made from natural contoured cork, they’re perfect for season-long fun. $49.98 on Amazon

Native Jefferson Child Meet the ultimate adventure buddy – lightweight, breezy, and easy to clean, these shoes are made for non-stop fun from backyard to beach. With a comfy slip-on style and kid-friendly design, they’re perfect for little explorers on the go. Available in a wide range of fun colours. $37.99 on Amazon (was $50)

New Balance 530 Women's Sneaker The New Balance sneaker trend is going strong this spring, and the iconic 530s are leading the pack. Loved for their clean design and all-day comfort, these fan-favourite kicks are a must-have for your spring weather wardrobe. $130.00 at Browns Shoes

Story continues below advertisement

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

You may also like:

Nova Mocha Mousse – $49.99

Jan & Jul Girls’ UPF 50 Waterproof Sun-Hat – $28.99

Coppertone Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 Duo Pack – $27.97

Men's ASICS GEL-Kinetic Fluent With its sleek design, durable outsole, and responsive technology, these Asics shoes deliver gel comfort and stability for whatever the day brings. $240.00 at Foot Locker

Kids Crochet Mary Jane Flats These sweet crochet Mary Jane flats are the perfect finishing touch for your little one’s springtime outfits. Handcrafted with a soft cotton upper and finished with a flexible rubber gripper sole, they’re ideal for first steps or special occasions. Pair them with dresses, leggings, or rompers. $38.00 at Gap Canada (was $64.95)

Story continues below advertisement

Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Your little ballers will feel like pros in the Nike Court Borough Low Recraft, designed for comfort, durability, and a sustainable style that lets them play hard and look good. $44.00 at Foot Locker (was $55.00)

You may also like:

Toddler Boys’ & Girls’ 10 Pack Cotton Crew Socks – $25.99

Polarized Sunglasses – $22.00

Nike Men’s Baseball Hat – $39.99