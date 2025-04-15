Menu

The Curator

Top 7 small kitchen appliance deals to upgrade your cooking game

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted April 15, 2025 1:50 pm
1 min read
kitchen deals
Don’t miss your chance to elevate your kitchen without breaking the bank.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cooking up some savings? You’re in the right place. We’ve handpicked seven sizzling kitchen deals this week – each one chosen to bring you big savings on top-rated, must-have items for your culinary space. Whether you’re upgrading to a sleek new juicer, investing in a set of pro-quality knives, or treating yourself to a high-end espresso machine, these deals are packed with value.

Featuring top kitchen brands like KitchenAid, Nespresso, and more, these limited-time offers won’t stick around for long. Don’t miss your chance to elevate your kitchen without breaking the bank. Shop now and snag your favourites before they’re gone for good!

 

Cold Press Juicer Machines
Just drop, press, and sip! The self-feeding design makes it super easy to get a cup of fresh, delicious juice from your full-sized fruits in seconds.
$99.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)
Value Bundle KitchenAid Artisan
From salad prep to dessert dreams, this adorable multitasker slices, shreds, and stirs with 10-speed charm – it’s the kitchen helper you didn’t know you’d fall in love with.
$399.99 on Amazon (was $544.99)

 

Matcha Whisk Set
Whisk up a moment of calm with this charming 7-piece Matcha Set – from the hand-carved bamboo whisk to the elegantly crafted ceramic bowl, it’s everything you need to turn tea time into a little ritual of joy.
$35.24 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Knife Set with Block
Slice in style with this adorable all-in-one knife set — sleek, sharp, and so satisfying to use.
$94.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)
Braun MQ505 Portable Immersion Hand Blender
Blend like a boss (but make it cute) with this splash-proof, ultra-smooth blending buddy – the PowerBell system pulls everything together like magic for silky results every time.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $79.98)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
One button, endless cozy moments – this cute little coffee machine serves up espresso or coffee in seconds, with just the right size for every mood.
$159 on Amazon (was $218.94)

 

Food Kitchen Scale
This practical digital scale brings precision to your kitchen, with 0.05oz accuracy and a sleek design – perfect for getting those measurements just right.
$18.67 on Amazon (was $36.06)
You may also like:

COSORI Air Fryer – $109.99

Electric Food Processor – $49.99

Ninja Blast Portable Blender – $59.98

Commercial 10 Trays Food Dehydrator machine – $256.50

32 Pcs Large Food storage containers – $29.99

