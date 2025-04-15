Top 7 small kitchen appliance deals to upgrade your cooking game

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cooking up some savings? You’re in the right place. We’ve handpicked seven sizzling kitchen deals this week – each one chosen to bring you big savings on top-rated, must-have items for your culinary space. Whether you’re upgrading to a sleek new juicer, investing in a set of pro-quality knives, or treating yourself to a high-end espresso machine, these deals are packed with value.
Featuring top kitchen brands like KitchenAid, Nespresso, and more, these limited-time offers won’t stick around for long. Don’t miss your chance to elevate your kitchen without breaking the bank. Shop now and snag your favourites before they’re gone for good!
Whisk up a moment of calm with this charming 7-piece Matcha Set – from the hand-carved bamboo whisk to the elegantly crafted ceramic bowl, it’s everything you need to turn tea time into a little ritual of joy.
