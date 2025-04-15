Tying the knot? Here’s what to put on your newlywed registry

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Looking for the perfect gifts to put on your newlywed registry? Look no further! Our curated gift guide features thoughtful finds for every type of couple. From a monogrammed cheese board and luxurious bathrobes to a cast iron pot and charming mugs, we’ve handpicked the best options for happy couples. Explore our top picks and find the ideal gifts–at every budget–to celebrate your new journey together, all available through Amazon’s wedding registry. When you sign up, enjoy fast, free shipping, easy returns and even 20 per cent off items shipped and sold by Amazon. Happy registry-ing!
Send them off on their honeymoon (and every adventure after) with the Monos luggage set. With premium details and whisper-quiet wheels, it’s the perfect “just married” companion to last a lifetime of travels.
Whisk, mix, and knead your way to delicious memories with this iconic stand mixer. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it’ll be you and your partner’s new favourite tool for creating culinary masterpieces.
