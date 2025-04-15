Tying the knot? Here’s what to put on your newlywed registry

Send this page to someone via email

Looking for the perfect gifts to put on your newlywed registry? Look no further! Our curated gift guide features thoughtful finds for every type of couple. From a monogrammed cheese board and luxurious bathrobes to a cast iron pot and charming mugs, we’ve handpicked the best options for happy couples. Explore our top picks and find the ideal gifts–at every budget–to celebrate your new journey together, all available through Amazon’s wedding registry. When you sign up, enjoy fast, free shipping, easy returns and even 20 per cent off items shipped and sold by Amazon. Happy registry-ing!

$50 and under

Marble Salt and Pepper Shakers These cute marble shakers are perfect for keeping salt, herbs, or spices just a reach away while adding charm to your kitchen décor. $39.85 on Amazon

Salad Servers These sleek salad servers are perfect for tossing, serving, and impressing guests with their stylish matte finish whether you’re hosting a cozy dinner or a fabulous spread. $17.98 on Amazon (was $21.89)

4 Pcs Ribbed Coupe Glasses Sip in style with these adorable coupe glasses. Perfect for cocktails, mocktails, or even a little fancy dessert, they instantly glam up any gathering. $35.2 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Personalized Leather Luggage Tags With soft full-grain leather, a vintage buckle, and your custom stamp, these tags are a thoughtful little gift that says “let the adventure begin” in the cutest way possible. $23.59 at Etsy

Mini Hardback Photo Book Hold your favourite moments close with the Stick With Me Mini Hardback Photo Book from Papier. It’s the sweetest way to turn snapshots into a keepsake. $48.00 at Papier

Kissing Mugs Set This cutesy matching cup set is crafted from high-quality ceramic and makes for an adorable way to sip morning coffees together. $23.99 on Amazon

$100 and under

Marble Bowl This charming marble bowl does it all, from holding fresh fruit to floating flower petals, or even serving as a sparkly little dish for your favourite rings. $83 on Amazon

KitchenAid 1.25 L Electric Kettle With its sleek stainless steel body, soft-glow LED switch, and take-it-anywhere design, this kettle is a dream come true for tea-lovers. $99.99 on Amazon (was $124.98)

Personalized Cutting Board Celebrate your story with a personalized cutting board that’s as unique and timeless as your love. Handcrafted from sustainable wood and beautifully engraved, it’s both practical and sentimental. $64.97 on Amazon

Gifts worth the splurge

For Your Special Someone Travel Luggage Send them off on their honeymoon (and every adventure after) with the Monos luggage set. With premium details and whisper-quiet wheels, it’s the perfect “just married” companion to last a lifetime of travels. $590 at Monos

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Nothing says love like baking fresh pizzas in this all-electric, heat-retaining triple-paned borosilicate glass door pizza oven that’s ready to use out of the box. $1199.00 at Ooni

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Whisk, mix, and knead your way to delicious memories with this iconic stand mixer. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it’ll be you and your partner’s new favourite tool for creating culinary masterpieces. $474.98 on Amazon

Braiser From sizzle to simmer, this chip-resistant beauty locks in flavour and love with every braise, making comfort food even cozier during date nights in. $445 at Le Creuset

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Brew up some love with the Breville Barista Expresso Machine. One twist, one tamp, and you’re sipping café-quality espresso in your slippers. $799.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Canadian Down Duvet Start your marriage off strong with the perfect sleep. Made from ethically-sourced Canadian duck down and a 100 per cent cotton shell, this luxe bedding essential is the key to a peaceful nights rest. $382.50 at Silk & Snow (was $425)

Couple's Cotton Waffle Robe Wrapped in love and a little luxury, these soft cotton waffle bathrobes make “his & hers” feel extra special. $106.99 on Amazon

Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table Upgrade your outdoor space with this cozy outdoor fire pit. With its chic matte finish, it’s as practical as it is pretty for a patio or garden. $309.99 on Amazon

