10 items every new parent should add to their baby registry

There are so many things to think about when expanding your family. After all, raising a baby comes with a lot of responsibility. There are also a lot of things that you’ll probably need and want to stock up on. (Diapers, anyone?)
You’re not alone if you’re having difficulty determining what to ask for at the baby shower. There are tons of products to consider, but not all of them are essential. For example, a breast pump may be something you want to invest in if you plan on breastfeeding, but what if breastfeeding doesn’t go as planned?
In that case, you may want to ask for gift cards or consider something like Amazon’s baby registry, which allows returns for up to a year. Meanwhile, you can probably avoid asking for basics like clothes, stuffed animals and swaddles, which shower-goers will likely pick up on their own. You could ask for larger items, like cribs, changing tables and rocking chairs, but many parents prefer to pick those things up before the shower.
Still feeling overwhelmed or looking for more ideas? Here are some practical things you’ll want to have on hand once your new baby arrives.
A car seat
Unfortunately, car seats aren’t one of those items that you can pick up second-hand. Not only do they expire, but if you cannot confirm that they’ve never been in an accident, they’re just not safe. That’s why most new parents opt to get a brand-new car seat when expecting.
A stroller
A stroller is another big purchase, and it’s one that you may change your mind about as you use it more frequently. Jogging strollers are great for parents who like to get outdoors often, but they can be a pain when doing the groceries or fitting through smaller doors.
Bottles and accessories
No matter how you feed your baby, you’ll probably want some bottles to deliver milk or formula.
A bassinet
Even if you have a crib, you might want a bassinet, which you can set up beside your bed for those first few months.
An Activity Centre
Newborns don’t need a lot of toys, but a playmat can be a helpful tool that grows with your baby.
A baby carrier
Not everyone will want to or be able to carry their baby in a wrap, but if you choose to do so, it can help free your hands for other household tasks.
A high chair
Babies grow quickly; before you know it, they’ll eat real food. So, you might want to invest in a high chair to minimize the mess and help your baby sit upright while eating.
A baby monitor
If you want to watch your baby during naps or once they’ve transitioned to their own room, a baby monitor is a fast and easy way to ensure everything is okay.
A bouncer
Bouncers aren’t just great places to put your baby while you whip up a quick dinner or take a bathroom break; they’re also great for developing motor skills and helping your baby learn to hold themselves up.
