The Curator

Loot bag ideas under $30 for the ultimate birthday celebration

By Amber Dowling The Curator Team
Posted January 22, 2024 6:00 am
row of kids loot bags View image in full screen
Wallet-friendly loot bag ideas sorted by age range. (Getty/Image)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A lot goes into planning a kid’s birthday party. You have to find the right location, finalize the guest list, figure out how many adults are coming, order a cake and plan enough food. And, you probably want to do it all under budget.

So, one of the last things you want to do is break the bank on loot bags. While loot bags are completely optional, it can be nice to send kids home with a little something as a thank you for coming out. If you want to arrange parting gifts that are still within your budget, read on for some wallet-friendly ideas, sorted by age range.

For three to five year olds

 

Plush Donuts with Sprinkles
If you don’t want to overload kids with sugar, opt for a stuffed donut instead. These plush donuts are downright adorable thanks to the sweet colours and sprinkle décor. Grab a 12-pack for less than $30 and call it a party.
$26.89 on Amazon
Play-Doh Cans
Not everyone loves that famous modelling clay, but there’s no denying how much kids adore it. It’s also good for little hands to practice their dexterity, which makes it a reluctant win. This 15-pack is a great snag for loot bags, and you can always personalize them with stickers.
$9.97 on Amazon

 

Wacky Tracks Snap and Click Fidget Toys
A great way to occupy any younger kid is to give them something to fidget with. These links, which we’ve also used for long car rides, happen to fit that bill. They snap, click and lock into tons of fun shapes, which makes them a good loot bag bet for older kids, too.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

Mini Canvas Easel Set
Create memories while occupying younger guests during a birthday party with a small painting craft curtesy of these mini easels. Let youngsters paint their own project then send it home with them in lieu of a loot bag once it dries.
$22.99 on Amazon
Sandflower Eco Reusable Coloring Carnival Animal Art
If paint is too messy, consider letting party goers colour their own take-home bags with washable markers instead. Then, throw some Goldfish packets or other goodies inside on the way out.
$36.54 on Amazon

 

For six to nine year olds

 

Foam Tic-Tac-Toe Mini Board Game
What kid doesn’t love a game of Tic Tac Toe? These funky foam boards are a fun, reusable parting gift for any party, whether you gift them solo or pair them with candy or snacks. Each pack comes with 25 colourful boards that are perfect for young minds as they practice and hone their x and o strategies.
$19.89 on Amazon

 

Bouncy Balls
Bouncy balls are a classic loot bag stuffer for older kids. They’re fun, they help kids work on their hand-eye coordination, and they’re reasonably priced. Grab this 20-pack and top your loot bags off without breaking the bank.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

12 Pack Neon Colours Sunglasses
Most kids love sunglasses and parents love what a practical gift they make. They can be gifted solo with a small thank you card attached, or tossed into a loot bag as part of a larger parting gift. This 12-pack includes neon colours for all kinds of personalities.
$17.99 on Amazon (was $18.99)
More Recommendations

 

Space Activity Books
Activity books make for great loot, whether you give them out solo or pair them with a funky pencil or marker. They also come in all kinds of themes, which makes them a perfect party gift.
$20.99 on Amazon
20 Pack Coloring Books for Kids
Don’t have a theme? Opt for a multi-pack of colouring books instead.
$18.98 on Amazon

 

For 10 to 12 year olds

Mochi Squishy Toys
Kids love things that squish, especially if they’re cute. These non-toxic mochis are easy to clean, come in a variety of animal shapes and double as a fidget toy or stress reliever. These animals are cute enough to hand out solo, or pair them with some stickers, animal crackers or other token items for a fun little loot bag combo.
$16.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

 

Bendy Pencils for Kids
These loot bag fillers are fun and practical, because kids can take them to school or use them the next time they want to get creative with a piece of paper. Each pack includes 25 pencils that can be bent into all kinds of fun shapes. Pair them with mini notepads or bookmarks for an inexpensive and easy loot bag.
$10.99 on Amazon
Video Gaming Keychains
Older kids may start carrying keys, which makes keychains a fun and practical loot bag idea. They’re also easy to theme with any party, from animals to sports to video games.
$9.24 on Amazon

 

Diamond Gem Painting Craft Favor Kits
Crafts make for a great loot bag alternative, especially when they’re in the shape of a cute animal. These zoo buddies diamond art projects are on-trend and unique, and come individually packaged for easy gifting.
$24.95 on Amazon
