Fall has arrived, and as every parent knows, the real new year starts in autumn, so back-to-school season is the perfect time for a bedroom refresh.
Not to mention an organized room will help students stay on track for the school year. Psychologists say autumn is a natural time to make changes because it’s a temporal landmark people associate with a fresh start.
Luckily, there are many resources to help parents update kids’ rooms, and stay on trend without breaking the bank.
Here are a few décor ideas to get the creativity flowing.
The over-the-top success of the Barbie movie has launched the so-called Barbiecore interior design movement, including an HGTV show dedicated to renovating homes in homage to the iconic doll. Getting ready for school will be much more fun with a bright pink mirror.
With so many pink room accessories out there, your child can have a slice of the classic Barbie Dreamhouse in their own space. And hitting the sheets to “follow their dreams” will be a breeze in this inspirational Barbie bedding.
Every kid wants a bedroom that shows off their personality, so for this fall, consider installing a customizable sign to fit any theme. Neon signs have been taking off in the teen realm, and it’s no wonder. The newest versions can literally say anything while creating a chill vibe.
The Danish hygge craze shows no sign of slowing, and kids need their downtime too. So bringing that snuggly feeling to the bedroom is a must. This super popular duvet cover set will keep your little bug snug.
After a few years being stuck at home during the pandemic, “dopamine decorating” puts new emphasis on personal happiness – eschewing strict trends for whatever pleases the individual. Let your child’s true colours shine with photos of their friends.
Storage is always in style, while the move to minimalism in design provides lots of inspiration for ways to keep clutter at bay. All those pencils and pens scattered across a child’s desk make it hard to concentrate. This sturdy, well-rated cherry wood organizer has different levels for their stuff, proving storage doesn’t have to be plain.
Another storage idea long-beloved by designers is the moveable piece of furniture. The best-selling RASKOG Ikea trolley comes in three colours and can hold art supplies beside the desk, or be pulled into the closet to hold hair ties and socks.
Fit for almost any space and theme since the late-1960s, the classic bean bag chair offers a solo spot for a student to cozy up with book or screen. Fatboy is the go-to maker of these smushy hang-out spots. The Fatboy Junior is sized for smaller spaces and kiddos and comes in literally every colour.
For a true back-to-the-routine refresh, a new, affordable desk is a staple bedroom piece that can double as a craft station/homework centre/Lego table. This one adjusts in height and will grow — just like its little owner.
