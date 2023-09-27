The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall has arrived, and as every parent knows, the real new year starts in autumn, so back-to-school season is the perfect time for a bedroom refresh.

Not to mention an organized room will help students stay on track for the school year. Psychologists say autumn is a natural time to make changes because it’s a temporal landmark people associate with a fresh start.

Luckily, there are many resources to help parents update kids’ rooms, and stay on trend without breaking the bank.

Here are a few décor ideas to get the creativity flowing.

Come on, Barbie

Pink Floor Cheval Mirror The over-the-top success of the Barbie movie has launched the so-called Barbiecore interior design movement, including an HGTV show dedicated to renovating homes in homage to the iconic doll. Getting ready for school will be much more fun with a bright pink mirror. Shop @ Amazon $145.99

Barbie Cotton Bedding Set With so many pink room accessories out there, your child can have a slice of the classic Barbie Dreamhouse in their own space. And hitting the sheets to “follow their dreams” will be a breeze in this inspirational Barbie bedding. Shop @ Amazon $104.50

You bright up my life

Custom Neon Sign for Wall Decor Every kid wants a bedroom that shows off their personality, so for this fall, consider installing a customizable sign to fit any theme. Neon signs have been taking off in the teen realm, and it’s no wonder. The newest versions can literally say anything while creating a chill vibe. Shop @ Amazon $99

Diy Neon Sign If you’re looking to cut back on expenses, you can also go the DIY route. Shop @ Indigo $24.99

Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover The Danish hygge craze shows no sign of slowing, and kids need their downtime too. So bringing that snuggly feeling to the bedroom is a must. This super popular duvet cover set will keep your little bug snug. Shop @ Amazon $37.67

Everybody get happy

DIY Picture Frames Collage Set After a few years being stuck at home during the pandemic, “dopamine decorating” puts new emphasis on personal happiness – eschewing strict trends for whatever pleases the individual. Let your child’s true colours shine with photos of their friends. Shop @ Amazon $29.99

Smart storage

Marbrasse Wooden Desk Organizer Storage is always in style, while the move to minimalism in design provides lots of inspiration for ways to keep clutter at bay. All those pencils and pens scattered across a child’s desk make it hard to concentrate. This sturdy, well-rated cherry wood organizer has different levels for their stuff, proving storage doesn’t have to be plain. Shop @ Amazon $25.99

RÅSKOG Utility Cart Another storage idea long-beloved by designers is the moveable piece of furniture. The best-selling RASKOG Ikea trolley comes in three colours and can hold art supplies beside the desk, or be pulled into the closet to hold hair ties and socks. Shop @ Ikea $49.99

Corner pocket

Fatboy Junior Bean Bag Fit for almost any space and theme since the late-1960s, the classic bean bag chair offers a solo spot for a student to cozy up with book or screen. Fatboy is the go-to maker of these smushy hang-out spots. The Fatboy Junior is sized for smaller spaces and kiddos and comes in literally every colour. Shop @ Amazon $149.63

Green, flashy thumb

And, they can up the sparkle with a mirrored disco ball base. Adding a few houseplants to a tween or teen bedroom adds responsibility and a pop of colour. And, they can up the sparkle with a mirrored disco ball base. Shop @ Amazon $35

