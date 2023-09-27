Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

How to update your kid’s room without breaking the bank

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted September 27, 2023 6:00 am
Girl sits in her bedroom on a computer chair with headphones on and looking down at her laptop in her lap. There are papers and some books on her floor and there is a bunkbed in her room View image in full screen
Girls studying in her bedroom and working on her laptop . Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall has arrived, and as every parent knows, the real new year starts in autumn, so back-to-school season is the perfect time for a bedroom refresh.

Not to mention an organized room will help students stay on track for the school year. Psychologists say autumn is a natural time to make changes because it’s a temporal landmark people associate with a fresh start.

Luckily, there are many resources to help parents update kids’ rooms, and stay on trend without breaking the bank.

Here are a few décor ideas to get the creativity flowing.

Come on, Barbie

Large oval floor mirror that has a built-in stand with pink trim.
Pink Floor Cheval Mirror
The over-the-top success of the Barbie movie has launched the so-called Barbiecore interior design movement, including an HGTV show dedicated to renovating homes in homage to the iconic doll. Getting ready for school will be much more fun with a bright pink mirror.
Shop @ Amazon $145.99
Story continues below advertisement

 

Barbie themed bedding invluding sheets, pillow cases and comforter with a big barbie doing ballet with the word Shine beside her
Barbie Cotton Bedding Set
With so many pink room accessories out there, your child can have a slice of the classic Barbie Dreamhouse in their own space. And hitting the sheets to “follow their dreams” will be a breeze in this inspirational Barbie bedding.
Shop @ Amazon $104.50

 

You bright up my life

Custom Neon Sign for Wall Decor
Every kid wants a bedroom that shows off their personality, so for this fall, consider installing a customizable sign to fit any theme. Neon signs have been taking off in the teen realm, and it’s no wonder. The newest versions can literally say anything while creating a chill vibe.
Shop @ Amazon $99

 

Box with do it yourself neon sign kit inside for wall in your house
Diy Neon Sign
If you’re looking to cut back on expenses, you can also go the DIY route.
Shop @ Indigo $24.99
Story continues below advertisement

 

Duvet cover and pillow case set for beds of all sizes
Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover
The Danish hygge craze shows no sign of slowing, and kids need their downtime too. So bringing that snuggly feeling to the bedroom is a must. This super popular duvet cover set will keep your little bug snug.
Shop @ Amazon $37.67

Everybody get happy

Natural Wood Wall Mounts and Clothespin Clips for Hanging Photos
DIY Picture Frames Collage Set
After a few years being stuck at home during the pandemic, “dopamine decorating” puts new emphasis on personal happiness – eschewing strict trends for whatever pleases the individual. Let your child’s true colours shine with photos of their friends.
Shop @ Amazon $29.99

 

Smart storage

Marbrasse Wooden Desk Organizer
Storage is always in style, while the move to minimalism in design provides lots of inspiration for ways to keep clutter at bay. All those pencils and pens scattered across a child’s desk make it hard to concentrate. This sturdy, well-rated cherry wood organizer has different levels for their stuff, proving storage doesn’t have to be plain.
Shop @ Amazon $25.99
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

black ikea utility card with three small shelves on wheels
RÅSKOG Utility Cart
Another storage idea long-beloved by designers is the moveable piece of furniture. The best-selling RASKOG Ikea trolley comes in three colours and can hold art supplies beside the desk, or be pulled into the closet to hold hair ties and socks.
Shop @ Ikea $49.99

 

Corner pocket

Bean Bag chair for kids that measures 40 inchces by 50 inches. It looks like a big pillow that kids can sit on.
Fatboy Junior Bean Bag
Fit for almost any space and theme since the late-1960s, the classic bean bag chair offers a solo spot for a student to cozy up with book or screen. Fatboy is the go-to maker of these smushy hang-out spots. The Fatboy Junior is sized for smaller spaces and kiddos and comes in literally every colour.
Shop @ Amazon $149.63

 

Green, flashy thumb

A hanging plant holder that is shaped and looks like a disco ball
And, they can up the sparkle with a mirrored disco ball base.
Adding a few houseplants to a tween or teen bedroom adds responsibility and a pop of colour. And, they can up the sparkle with a mirrored disco ball base.
Shop @ Amazon $35
Story continues below advertisement

 

Grow, as they do

A small white desk . It’s adjustable at 3 different heights and has practical cable boxes for power strips for your electronic devices.
PÅHL kid's desk
For a true back-to-the-routine refresh, a new, affordable desk is a staple bedroom piece that can double as a craft station/homework centre/Lego table. This one adjusts in height and will grow — just like its little owner.
Shop @ Ikea $99

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

AmazonHome decorHome RenoBedroom MakeoverHyggeBarbiecoredopamine decoratingFall refreshKids Roomkids room reno
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices